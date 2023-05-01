— Byfavo1 is indicated for the induction and maintenance of procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting 30 minutes or less

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) has established a unique, product-specific billing code for Byfavo®1 (remimazolam for injection), a short-acting sedative for procedures lasting 30 minutes or less. This new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) Level II code (“J-code”) is J2249 “Injection, remimazolam, 1 mg.” The J-code will be effective on July 1, 2023.

J-codes are reimbursement codes used by commercial insurance plans, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and other government payers for physician-administered drugs like Byfavo and are intended to simplify the claims submission and documentation process, facilitating access for patients.

“The establishment of a unique J-code for Byfavo is an important step in facilitating reimbursement and broadening access to this innovative sedation drug. Byfavo offers a fast onset, titratability, and rapid recovery for quick discharge, potentially leading to shorter procedure times. As we expand our acute care footprint, we believe that the addition of a unique J-code for Byfavo can add predictability and simplify the reimbursement process and improve access for patients,” stated Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include vasopressin, PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities law. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words and phrases such as “anticipated,” “forward,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “remain,” “potential,” “prepare,” “expected,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “believe,” “guidance,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “advance,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the effectiveness date of the J-code; the anticipated impacts of the J-code, including its effectiveness in facilitating reimbursement and broadening access to Byfavo; the Company’s ability to manage its bendamustine franchise and expand its acute care footprint; potential benefits of Byfavo; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of its products and product candidates; the potential market opportunity for the Company’s products or product candidates, including for Byfavo; and the ability of the Company to obtain and maintain coverage and adequate reimbursement for its products. All of such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Company’s acquisition of Acacia are not realized; the ability of Enalare to achieve milestones and deliverables under the BARDA agreement and achieve successful results in the development of ENA-001 and the Company’s ability to exercise its option to acquire the remaining outstanding share capital of Enalare; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events such as the conflict in Ukraine, including disruption or impact in the sales of the Company’s marketed products, interruptions or other adverse effects to clinical trials, delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems, disruption in the operations of the Company’s third party partners and disruption of the global economy, and the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or other events on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations; macroeconomic conditions, including rising inflation and uncertain credit and financial markets; whether the Company will incur unforeseen expenses or liabilities or other market factors; whether the Company will successfully implement its development plan for its product candidates; delay in or failure to obtain regulatory approval of the Company’s or its partners’ product candidates; whether the Company can successfully market and commercialize its product candidates; the success of the Company’s relationships with its partners; the availability and pricing of third party sourced products and materials; the outcome of litigation involving any of its products or that may have an impact on any of our products; successful compliance with the FDA and other governmental regulations applicable to product approvals, manufacturing facilities, products and/or businesses; general economic conditions, including the potential adverse effects of public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events, on economic activity and the performance of the financial markets generally; the strength and enforceability of the Company’s intellectual property rights or the rights of third parties; competition from other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the potential for competition from generic entrants into the market; the risks inherent in the early stages of drug development and in conducting clinical trials; and any unanticipated factors in addition to the foregoing that may impact the Company’s financial and business projections and guidance and may cause the Company’s actual results and outcomes to materially differ from its projections and guidance; and those risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 23, 2023, and its other subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Important Safety Information for BYFAVO™ (remimazolam) Injection

Indications

BYFAVO is a benzodiazepine indicated for the induction and maintenance of procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting 30 minutes or less.

Important Safety Information

WARNING: PERSONNEL AND EQUIPMENT FOR MONITORING AND RESUSCITATION AND RISKS FROM CONCOMITANT USE WITH OPIOID ANALGESICS

Personnel and Equipment for Monitoring and Resuscitation

Only personnel trained in the administration of procedural sedation, and not involved in the conduct of the diagnostic or therapeutic procedure, should administer BYFAVO.

Administering personnel must be trained in the detection and management of airway obstruction, hypoventilation, and apnea, including the maintenance of a patent airway, supportive ventilation, and cardiovascular resuscitation.

BYFAVO has been associated with hypoxia, bradycardia, and hypotension. Continuously monitor vital signs during sedation and during the recovery period.

Resuscitative drugs, and age- and size-appropriate equipment for bag-valve-mask–assisted ventilation must be immediately available during administration of BYFAVO.

Risks From Concomitant Use With Opioid Analgesics and Other Sedative-Hypnotics

Concomitant use of benzodiazepines, including BYFAVO, and opioid analgesics may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death. The sedative effect of intravenous BYFAVO can be accentuated by concomitantly administered CNS depressant medications, including other benzodiazepines and propofol. Continuously monitor patients for respiratory depression and depth of sedation.

Contraindication

BYFAVO is contraindicated in patients with a history of severe hypersensitivity reaction to dextran 40 or products containing dextran 40.

Personnel and Equipment for Monitoring and Resuscitation

Clinically notable hypoxia, bradycardia, and hypotension were observed in Phase 3 studies of BYFAVO. Continuously monitor vital signs during sedation and through the recovery period. Only personnel trained in the administration of procedural sedation, and not involved in the conduct of the diagnostic or therapeutic procedure, should administer BYFAVO. Administering personnel must be trained in the detection and management of airway obstruction, hypoventilation, and apnea, including the maintenance of a patent airway, supportive ventilation, and cardiovascular resuscitation. Resuscitative drugs, and age- and size-appropriate equipment for bag-valve-mask–assisted ventilation must be immediately available during administration of BYFAVO. Consider the potential for worsened cardiorespiratory depression prior to using BYFAVO concomitantly with other drugs that have the same potential (e.g., opioid analgesics or other sedative-hypnotics). Administer supplemental oxygen to sedated patients through the recovery period. A benzodiazepine reversal agent (flumazenil) should be immediately available during administration of BYFAVO.

Risks From Concomitant Use With Opioid Analgesics and Other Sedative-Hypnotics

Concomitant use of BYFAVO and opioid analgesics may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death. The sedative effect of IV BYFAVO can be accentuated when administered with other CNS depressant medications (eg, other benzodiazepines and propofol). Titrate the dose of BYFAVO when administered with opioid analgesics and sedative-hypnotics to the desired clinical response. Continuously monitor sedated patients for hypotension, airway obstruction, hypoventilation, apnea, and oxygen desaturation. These cardiorespiratory effects may be more likely to occur in patients with obstructive sleep apnea, the elderly, and ASA-PS class III or IV patients.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

BYFAVO contains dextran 40, which can cause hypersensitivity reactions, including rash, urticaria, pruritus, and anaphylaxis. BYFAVO is contraindicated in patients with a history of severe hypersensitivity reaction to dextran 40 or products containing dextran 40.

Neonatal Sedation

Use of benzodiazepines during the later stages of pregnancy can result in sedation (respiratory depression, lethargy, hypotonia) in the neonate. Observe newborns for signs of sedation and manage accordingly.

Pediatric Neurotoxicity

Published animal studies demonstrate that anesthetic and sedation drugs that block NMDA receptors and/or potentiate GABA activity increase neuronal apoptosis in the developing brain and result in long-term cognitive deficits when used for longer than 3 hours. The clinical significance of this is not clear. However, the window of vulnerability to these changes is believed to correlate with exposures in the third trimester of gestation through the first several months of life but may extend out to approximately 3 years of age in humans.

Anesthetic and sedation drugs are a necessary part of the care of children needing surgery, other procedures, or tests that cannot be delayed, and no specific medications have been shown to be safer than any other. Decisions regarding the timing of any elective procedures requiring anesthesia should take into consideration the benefits of the procedure weighed against the potential risks.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions reported in >10% of patients (N=630) receiving BYFAVO 5-30 mg (total dose) and undergoing colonoscopy (two studies) or bronchoscopy (one study) were: hypotension, hypertension, diastolic hypertension, systolic hypertension, hypoxia, and diastolic hypotension.

Use in Specific Populations

Pregnancy

There are no data on the specific effects of BYFAVO on pregnancy. Benzodiazepines cross the placenta and may produce respiratory depression and sedation in neonates. Monitor neonates exposed to benzodiazepines during pregnancy and labor for signs of sedation and respiratory depression.

Lactation

Monitor infants exposed to BYFAVO through breast milk for sedation, respiratory depression, and feeding problems. A lactating woman may consider interrupting breastfeeding and pumping and discarding breast milk during treatment and for 5 hours after BYFAVO administration.

Pediatric Use

Safety and effectiveness in pediatric patients have not been established. BYFAVO should not be used in patients less than 18 years of age.

Geriatric Use

No overall differences in safety or effectiveness were observed between these subjects and younger subjects. However, there is a potential for greater sensitivity (eg, faster onset, oversedation, confusion) in some older individuals. Administer supplemental doses of BYFAVO slowly to achieve the level of sedation required and monitor all patients closely for cardiorespiratory complications.

Hepatic Impairment

In patients with severe hepatic impairment, the dose of BYFAVO should be carefully titrated to effect. Depending on the overall status of the patient, lower frequency of supplemental doses may be needed to achieve the level of sedation required for the procedure. All patients should be monitored for sedation-related cardiorespiratory complications.

Abuse and Dependence

BYFAVO is a federally controlled substance (CIV) because it contains remimazolam which has the potential for abuse and physical dependence.