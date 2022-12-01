KOL headshot

— Featured speakers and KOLs include: Scott Tarriff, Herm Cukier, Dr. Richard Dutton, Dr. Prem Fort, Dr. TJ Gan, Dr. Andre Kalil, Dr. Joseph Pergolizzi and Dr. Eugene Vortsman —

— Topics include the clinical and scientific rationale for the Company’s hospital-based products and pipeline programs: Enalare’s ENA-001, CAL02, BARHEMSYS®, BYFAVO® and landiolol —

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that the following distinguished Key Opinion Leaders will be featured at the Company’s Investor Day on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace, at 8:00am ET:

Key Opinion Leaders

Richard P. Dutton, M.D., M.B.A., is Chief Quality Officer for USAP. In this role, Dr. Dutton leads the committee responsible for data analysis and performance measurement using the collective data and evaluations of all USAP practices to improve patient safety and clinical outcomes. Dr. Dutton is a widely recognized leader in anesthesia quality management. Since 2009, he has served in clinical leadership positions with the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), including Chief Quality Officer and Medical Director of the Anesthesia Quality Institute (AQI). Prior to USAP, he served as Chief Quality Officer for ASA and as the founding Executive Director of AQI, which maintains the largest anesthesia registry in the country. Aggregated data in the registries is used to create educational materials, quality management benchmarking, academic papers, comparative effectiveness research and reports for ASA officers and committees to use to improve the quality of patient care.

Dr. Prem Fort specializes in neonatology with the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Maternal, Fetal & Neonatal Institute, where he is Co-chair of its research council. He has ongoing single and multicenter trials on management of respiratory outcomes, including an NIH-funded trial for the use of caffeine at home for apnea in preterm infants. He is also an advocate for research education and serves as a mentor to residents and fellows. Dr. Fort’s research focus includes includes respiratory management of premature infants, control of breathing, and apnea of premature, specifically as it relates to its management with caffeine.

Dr. TJ Gan is Professor and Head, Division of Anesthesiology, Critical Care and Pain Medicine, UT Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas. Previously, he was Distinguished Endowed Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology at Stony Brook University Renaissance School of Medicine in Stony Brook, New York. Prior to that, Dr. Gan was Professor of Anesthesiology and Vice Chairman for Clinical Research and Faculty Development at Duke University. Dr. Gan is a diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology and is a Fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (FASA). He serves as the Perioperative Medicine Executive Section Editor of Anesthesia and Analgesia and is on the Editorial Board of Perioperative Medicine. He has published over 300 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and numerous books and books chapters.

Dr. Andre Kalil is a professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Division of Infectious Diseases. He was named the 2021 UNMC Scientist Laureate, which is the highest honor UNMC bestows upon its researchers. For 19 years, Dr. Kalil has been a practicing physician and conducting clinical research at UNMC. Dr. Kalil, has studied many challenging infections, including transplant-related infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, sepsis, Ebola, and COVID-19.

Dr. Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Jr., MD is Chief Research and Development Officer, Board Member and Co-founder of Enalare Therapeutics. He is an internationally recognized thought leader in internal, perioperative and pain medicine, as well as critical and palliative care, pharmacology, drug development and regulatory affairs. An internationally recognized key opinion leader in pain medicine, Dr. Pergolizzi is a top development and regulatory consultant for blockbuster-branded analgesics, such as Zofran, Nucynta, Cymbalta and Butrans. Dr. Pergolizzi is the co-founder of NEMA Research, Inc., a specialty CRO. He is a former subcommittee member of the FDA SUI and SGE VAH Grant Review for Analgesics, and chairman of PAINWEEK and Consultant to National Pain Foundation Board of Directors. Dr. Pergolizzi is the former director of business development and financial affairs for the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Clinical Trials Unit. He also formerly served as a part-time adjunct assistant professor in the department of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Eugene Vortsman is a practicing Emergency Medicine Physician working for the largest provider of healthcare in NY State, Northwell Health, and rotates between large tertiary care academic hospitals as well as community hospitals. Dr. Vortsman serves as the Clinical Director for Addiction medicine and Disease Management while also functioning as Chair for the Long Island Jewish Pain Committee. His focuses include provider education for alternative approaches to pain management, creating effective workflows for the patient’s roads to recovery, as well as broad subject coverage related to the ongoing opiate epidemic. His research experience spans multiple institutions, including Northwell Health, Cornell-Presbyterian Hospital, and University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.

Program Schedule:

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Breakfast/Check-in: 7:30am ET

Presentations/Q&A: 8:00am – 11:45am ET

Lunch to follow

Webcast Registration Link: Click Here

Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentations.

Advance registration is required to attend this event in person. Institutional investors and analysts are kindly requested to RSVP through this link to attend.

A webcast of this event will be accessible via the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com, under the Investors section.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include vasopressin, PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

