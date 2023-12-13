NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGRX) securities between August 8, 2023 and November 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Click Here to Join the Action .

On November 9, 2023, Eagle announced “it was delaying the release of its third quarter 2023 results and investor conference call because the Company ‘requires more time to review potential adjustments relating to the reporting of sales of PEMFEXY® prior to filing its Form 10-Q.’ The Company also disclosed it ‘expects to revise its previously disclosed 2023 full year guidance downward.’”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.16, or 30.4%, to close at $9.54 per share on November 9, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Complaint further alleges that “on November 29, 2023, before the market opened, Eagle Pharmaceuticals disclosed that Scott Tarriff, the Company’s Founder, President and CEO resigned.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.55, or 31%, to close at $5.68 per share on November 29, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

