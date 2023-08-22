WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following healthcare conferences:
Citi’s 2023 18th Annual BioPharma Conference
|Date:
|Thursday, September 7, 2023
|Time:
|8:00AM ET
|Webcast:
|Click here
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|Time:
|2:00PM ET
|Webcast:
|Click here
To schedule a 1×1 meeting with management, please contact your Corporate Access representative.
The webcasts of the presentations will be accessible for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com, under the Investors section.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and Byfavo® and Barhemsys® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.
Investor Relations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Results, Conference Call and Webcast - August 22, 2023
- America’s Car-Mart Named One of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek - August 22, 2023
- Complete Solaria Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results - August 22, 2023