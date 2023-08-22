WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following healthcare conferences:

Citi’s 2023 18th Annual BioPharma Conference

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 8:00AM ET Webcast: Click here

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 2:00PM ET Webcast: Click here

The webcasts of the presentations will be accessible for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com, under the Investors section.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and Byfavo® and Barhemsys® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

