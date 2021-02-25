Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / EagleBank Announces the Relocation of their Gallery Place and Bethesda Branches

EagleBank Announces the Relocation of their Gallery Place and Bethesda Branches

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EagleBank today announced the relocation of their Gallery Place and Bethesda branches. The new Gallery Place location opened on Monday, February 22 and the new Bethesda branch will be opening on March 1. All customer accounts will be transferred to, and serviced by, these new branch locations.

The former Gallery Place branch located at 700 7th Street, NW effectively closed on Friday, February 19, 2021. The new location is 700 K Street, NW, Suite 60, and opened at 8:30 AM on Monday, February 22, 2021. This location will offer the same convenient services customers are accustomed to, including an ATM and night depository. The branch hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:30AM to 4:00PM and Friday, 8:30AM to 5:00PM.

Additionally, the current Bethesda branch located at 7815 Woodmont Avenue is scheduled to close at 2:00 PM on February 26, 2021. The new branch will be located at 7735 Old Georgetown Road, Suite 100, and will open at 8:30 AM on March 1, 2021. Similar to the current location, the new branch will offer services including an ATM, night depository and safe deposit boxes. The branch hours will be Monday through Thursday, 8:30AM to 4:00PM and Friday, 8:30AM to 5:00PM.

“We look forward to continuing EagleBank’s first-in-class service for our customers at each new branch location. Relocating the Gallery Place and Bethesda branches allows us to offer the same convenient services and level of care our customers in the Metro D.C. area have come to expect,” said Susan Riel, EagleBank President & CEO.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

EagleBank Contact
Vikki Kayne,
Chief Marketing Officer
301.986.1800

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.