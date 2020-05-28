Breaking News
EagleBank Foundation Supports COVID-19 Relief in the Washington Metro Area

The Foundation Has Donated $100,000 to Hospitals and Community Relief Organizations

BETHESDA, Md., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The EagleBank Foundation is pleased to announce a $100,000 donation to area hospitals and community organizations fighting COVID-19. The foundation identified several area hospitals hard hit by the pandemic, as well as food banks and first responder aid organizations serving a community that is struggling under the economic weight of the crisis. 

The funds will help secure PPE, hospital in-room technology for healthcare staff, and meals for families in the community. “We owe a debt of gratitude to our healthcare and first responder teams across the region at this time,” said Susan Riel, President and CEO of EagleBank. “Any help we can provide by ensuring that they receive adequate PPE and medical equipment is the least we can do.” 

EagleBank Foundation is providing funds to the following recipients:

Hospitals

  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring
  • Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville
  • Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Area Food Banks

  • World Central Kitchen
  • Capital Area Food Bank
  • Shepherd’s Table

First Responders

  • First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

“We are honored to provide critical funds for frontline healthcare workers and first responders as well as our fellow community members who are suffering economically at this time,” said Don Rogers, Chairman of the EagleBank Foundation. “We are grateful to deliver support to our community as we come together to move past this crisis.”

Early in the pandemic, EagleBank also allocated $50,000 in emergency aid to George Mason University students displaced by the COVID 19 crisis.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

EagleBank Contact               
Vikki Kayne, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer
301.986.1800

