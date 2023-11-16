Nearing $6.0 Million in Total Funds Raised

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The EagleBank Foundation announced today that its annual Fight Against Cancer Golf Classic (held on October 9, 2023) has raised more than $470,000. Proceeds from the event continue to support research and outreach programs through partnerships with local hospitals and organizations including:

Holy Cross Hospital Foundation

Shady Grove Adventist Hospital Foundation

Suburban Hospital

Washington Hospital Center

Primary Coalition of Montgomery County

The Children’s Inn at NIH

Brem Foundation

Hope Connections

Food and Friends

Driven to Cure

Virginia Hospital Center

American Brain Tumor Association

Children’s Cancer Foundation

Betty Lou Ourisman Breast Health Center

Capital Breast Cancer Center

Children’s National Hospital

“Since its inception in 2005, the EagleBank Foundation has raised over $6.0 million for cancer research and outreach programs. Our nineteenth annual golf outing has been the most successful to date, raising over $470,000 – we are so very proud of our fundraising efforts,” said Susan G. Riel, President and CEO of EagleBank. “This tournament has consistently inspired and engaged our community and has contributed substantial funds to promote cancer research and quality of life advances for patients and their families in this area. We are committed to sustaining and strengthening this effort into the future,” Ms. Riel added.

Don Rogers, Chairman of the EagleBank Foundation stated, “I am so very proud of the financial success of this year’s tournament, which sold-out in record time as always. A special thanks to all our donors, sponsors (especially our title sponsor EagleBank), and those who joined us at our golf event to support our fundraising tournament – funds raised will provide much needed resources to those local organizations dedicated to win the fight against cancer. Lastly, special thanks to the Foundation’s committee members who give so much of their time and resources to make our annual event a great success year after year.”

EagleBank Foundation

The mission of the EagleBank Foundation is to serve as a catalyst for positive change in our community through financial support and other resources to 501(c)(3) organizations in the Washington Metropolitan Area that provide underserved individuals who are in need of medical or social services to treat breast cancer, other types of cancer, or other medical or social needs. We believe that working together with such organizations will build a stronger, more resilient community in which everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 13 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

