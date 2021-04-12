EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Named to Nationwide List of Top Ranking Mortgage Originators

Breaking News
Scotsman Guide Releases Top Originators 2021 Rankings

Mehdi Pirzadeh Ranks in the Top 250 Nationwide & Continues 20 Year Streak as
Top Ranking Mortgage Originator

BETHESDA, Md., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EagleBank celebrates 1st VP Senior Mortgage Banker Mehdi Pirzadeh who has been named a TOP ORIGINATOR 2021 based on his 2020 mortgage loan volume. Pirzadeh placed #222 nationally among loan originators as ranked by trade publication Scotsman Guide. Pirzadeh has consistently made the national Scotsman list for over 20 years. He closed $232,316,995 in overall loan volume in 2020.

Joining Pirzadeh on the Scotsman rankings for Top Dollar Loan Volume are 1st VP Senior Mortgage Banker Paul Harsanyi (#556; $159,067,344 in loan volume) and 1st VP Senior Mortgage Banker Andrew Lunenfeld (#1,446; $107,348,842). Pirzadeh, Harsanyi, and Lunenfeld all originated more than $100M in mortgage loans in 2020.

“After an extremely challenging year, where community building was more important than ever, I’m proud to see our EagleBank employees recognized for their superb mortgage loan work on behalf of our clients. Helping our neighbors meet their mortgage needs is a major priority and it is an honor to have our colleagues recognized as national leaders in mortgage origination,” said Susan Riel, EagleBank President & CEO. “I want to congratulate Mehdi, Paul, Andrew and our entire residential lending team on their hard work and thank them for their dedication to EagleBank’s customers.”

These national rankings are reported by the mortgage industry publication annually as they track and report mortgage lenders’ performance in loan originations. Scotsman Guide expanded its ranking system this year to include those originators who closed at least $40M in loan volume. EagleBank mortgage bankers who also achieved this milestone include Paul Hornyak, Laurent Berman, Samer Khalaf, Javier Gonzalez, Jeanette Binstock, and Gary Athey.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

