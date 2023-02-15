EagleView helps organizations improve the accuracy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of their asset management processes.

Bellevue, WA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EagleView, a leading provider of aerial imagery, software, and analytics, is excited to announce the launch of its next-generation asset management solutions. Combining high-resolution oblique aerial imagery with machine learning, EagleView is solving a variety of asset management challenges for local governments and commercial organizations.

“Effective asset management requires insight-ready data,” said Chris Jurasek, CEO of EagleView. “When we combine the level of detail available in our industry-leading oblique imagery with the power of machine learning, we can give asset managers the data they need to truly transform their workflows and solve an unlimited number of real-world problems.”

This cutting-edge technology provides a comprehensive view of geographically dispersed stationary assets (including natural resources), enabling organizations to make data-driven decisions and allocate resources and budgets more efficiently. EagleView’s integration of aerial imagery and machine learning can assist organizations in solving a variety of asset management challenges, including:

Providing high-resolution oblique imagery of assets such as roads, bridges, buildings, infrastructure, and vegetation which can be used for accurate inventory and monitoring.

Automating the process of data collection and change analysis, reducing the time and resources required for manual inspections.

Identifying patterns, trends, and anomalies in asset performance over time, which can help prioritize maintenance and repair work.

As organizations manage more staff, materials, and resources, they can no longer afford to rely on non-technical inventory management solutions.

“We are eager to work with asset managers to understand their unique challenges and opportunities,” said John Garrish, EagleView’s Chief Product Officer. “By combining our expertise in high-resolution oblique aerial imagery with machine learning, we know we can make a significant impact on the asset management industry.”

EagleView believes its technology platform represents the future of asset management and is excited to be at the forefront of this transformation. Given the expansive nature of the field, EagleView is seeking pilot customers who have recurrent asset management challenges to trial new software. To discuss your challenges further, complete the online form.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform how customers work. EagleView has the most significant geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

