Extensions are the company’s first steps in a longer-term plan to expand its portfolio and better serve developers working within the VS Code ecosystem

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leveraging the versatility of Microsoft® Visual Studio® Code (VS Code®), Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has released an early access version of MPLAB® Extensions for VS Code. This launch provides embedded designers with tools to import projects from MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE) to VS Code while still accessing Microchip’s debugging and programming support. This initiative is part of Microchip’s long-term strategy to expand its offerings and serve developers working within the VS Code ecosystem.

MPLAB X IDE is an expandable, highly configurable software program that incorporates powerful tools to help developers discover, configure, develop, debug and qualify embedded designs for most Microchip microcontrollers and digital signal controllers. The VS Code extensions merge the capabilities of MPLAB X IDE with the flexibility of VS Code to create a more seamless and efficient development environment for both new and existing customers. These products are being released under an early access program to provide the essential tools to customers quickly, while the Microchip development team continues to refine the extensions based on user feedback.

“At Microchip, we are dedicated to meeting developers in their environment of choice. VS Code is an extremely popular tool, and the recent MPLAB Extensions enable developers to continue working in the IDE they are most familiar with, while taking full advantage of Microchip’s complete device support and toolset,” said Rodger Richey, vice president of development systems and academic programs at Microchip. “This fusion offers an optimal blend of familiarity and functionality, providing an easy path for developers to integrate our resources and components.”

During this early access release, the MPLAB Extensions for VS Code include capabilities such as MPLAB X IDE project import and the ability to compile, program and perform basic debugging with any supported Microchip device. Additionally, MPLAB Data Visualizer can be utilized inside VS Code through an extension, offering users the opportunity to see what’s happening on the device at run time.

Future updates will bring MPLAB Code Configurator into VS Code to help set up preconfigured projects. Development has also started on a VS Code extension for the MPLAB Machine Learning Development Suite and an additional MPLAB Extension for AI code-generative assistance to review and improve code from inside the IDE.

The introduction of MPLAB Extensions for VS Code signifies a new phase of accessibility and flexibility for developers using Microchip tools. This launch represents the first instance of the MPLAB IDE software being available outside the MPLAB development ecosystem, but it is just the beginning of Microchip’s broader integration with the VS Code community. The current features are designed to meet the immediate needs of developers, with the intention to continue refining the toolset and introducing new extensions with added functionality in the future.

To learn more about Microchip’s ecosystem of development tools and software, visit https://www.microchip.com/en-us/tools-resources.

Pricing and Availability

MPLAB Extensions for VS Code are available for free; some advanced features may require a subscription license. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com.

