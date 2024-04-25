Early in-person voting started on Thursday across North Carolina for next month’s runoff elections, including one congressional and two statewide primary contests.
Voters are choosing this fall’s Republican nominees for lieutenant governor, state auditor and the 13th Congressional District seat. These May 14 runoffs, also known as “second primaries,” occurred because the candidate with the most votes in the March 5 primaries for these races failed to receive mor
