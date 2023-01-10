Early Intervention Autism Center Expansion in Cary, NC New Autism Center in Cary, NC

Cary, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bierman Autism Centers (Bierman) is pleased to announce the opening of their center-based ABA therapy center in Cary, North Carolina, this January. For over 15 years, Bierman has been a trusted provider of play-based ABA, Speech, and Occupational therapy for children ages 18 months to 9 years old diagnosed with autism. We are excited to bring our unique one-on-one approach to families in North Carolina, and we know the children will love playing and learning in our gross motor skills room.

Christina Barosky, Bierman’s Chief Clinical Officer, shares her excitement for the new location: “We’ve been providing home-based care in North Carolina since 2021, and I am thrilled to offer center-based care now and continue our mission to provide exceptional care for children diagnosed with autism.” Our team of dedicated RBTs, BCBAs, and SLPs and OTs is committed to helping children diagnosed with autism improve behaviors, learn new skills, and reach their full potential.

At Bierman, we understand that every child is unique and strive to create a personalized learning experience for each and every one. Using our proprietary data measurement system, we track progress and adapt our methods to fit the needs of each child. Our goal is to foster lifelong learners and promote long-term success.

To schedule a diagnostic appointment or a tour of our center, visit our website at www.biermanautism.com, email start@biermanautism.com, or call (800) 931-8113 for more information.

Our dedicated insurance team will handle all insurance needs, from authorizations to ongoing claims and billing. We are in-network with Cigna, United Healthcare, Aetna, BlueCross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Beacon Health Options and ComPsych.

Anyone interested in career opportunities, please visit our Careers site.

Bierman is located at 15501 Weston Parkway, Ste #150, Cary, NC 27513.

This expansion into North Carolina marks an exciting milestone for Bierman Autism Centers. and we are thrilled to be able to serve the community in this new location.

ABOUT BIERMAN www.biermanautism.com

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid’s success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, and measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With over 200 graduations, Bierman currently has centers and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. For more about Bierman Autism Centers, visit www.biermanautism.com or contact Alexis Ducharme at marketing@biermanautism.com.

