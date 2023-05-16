New Children’s Action and Adventure Book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author Brooke C.’s new series, Wimps of the Wild, teaches more than just bravery—it focuses on themes of animal rescue, friendship, and tolerance for humans and animals amid a colorful cast of characters and adorable baby alligators.

There’s no getting around that 10-year-old Izzy is a scaredy-cat… but when she, her brother Sam, and their pal Joey find an abandoned nest of baby gators in their cul-de-sac, Izzy faces her fears and finds enough compassion and courage to do something.

Izzy, Sam, and Joey hatch a plan to save the baby gators before any parents—or worse, a hungry chef—get to them first. However, when Joey gets grounded, Izzy must drag Sam on a wild adventure through town to get the gators to safety and back to their mama.

Written for early middle grade readers, kids between the ages of 5 and 10 will love adventuring with Izzy, Sam, and Joey, learning about being brave, and discovering how to have empathy for animals.

About the Author:

Brooke C is the author of the Wimps of the Wild series. She lives in the Rocky Mountains, where the lack of oxygen in the high altitude makes the wild animals sleepy—so it’s safe for her to hike around and study them for her stories! She may not be a total wimp, but she’s definitely afraid of sharks, snakes, and chickens (which are really tiny dinosaurs!). Brooke C lives with three children, one husband, two dogs, three fish, and one snail named Bob.

