OTTAWA, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — R.W. Tomlinson Ltd. (the RWT or the Acquiror) announces that it has acquired 22,000,000 Units of Lode Gold Resources Inc. (Lode Gold or the Issuer) (Transaction). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Issuer and one warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share for $0.025 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.