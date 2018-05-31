Early Warning Press Release of Edward Weiner

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edward Weiner (the “Vendor”) issues this press release pursuant to Part 3 – Early Warning Requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues with respect to its transaction with Cematrix Corporation (“Cematrix”). Cematrix trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CVX”.

On May 31, 2018 (the “Closing Date”), Cematrix purchased all of the issued and outstanding shares (the “Shares”) of Mixonsite USA, Inc., from the Vendor. In consideration for the purchase of the Shares, in addition to cash payment, Cematrix issued 1,170,197 common shares of Cematrix (the “Common Shares”) to Vendor, and a Convertible Debenture in the amount of $1,250,000 USD, which is convertible at the Vendor’s option at any time after the Closing Date, for up to 6,686,842 Common Shares.

The 1,170,197 Common Shares received by Vendor at Closing, were issued at a deemed price of $0.19 CDN per Common Share ($222,337.43 CDN in the aggregate). The 6,686,842 Common Shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Debenture are priced at $0.237 CDN per Common Share (approximately $1,584,781.55 CDN in the aggregate).

The Common Shares received by Vendor at Closing and that may be issued on the conversion of the Convertible Debenture at any time after the Closing Date, represents 16.47% of the total outstanding and issued Common Shares of Cematrix which at that time will be 47,709,857 on a fully diluted basis.

A copy of Edward Weiner’s related Early Warning Report filed with the applicable securities commission and further information may be obtained by contacting Jeff Kendrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cematrix Corporation, via telephone at 403.219.0484, at Cematrix’s Offices located at 5440 53 St. S.E., Calgary, Alberta T2C4B6.