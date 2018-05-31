Breaking News
Home / Top News / Early Warning Press Release of Edward Weiner

Early Warning Press Release of Edward Weiner

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edward Weiner (the “Vendor”) issues this press release pursuant to Part 3 – Early Warning Requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues with respect to its transaction with Cematrix Corporation (“Cematrix”).  Cematrix trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CVX”. 

On May 31, 2018 (the “Closing Date”), Cematrix purchased all of the issued and outstanding shares (the “Shares”) of Mixonsite USA, Inc., from the Vendor.  In consideration for the purchase of the Shares, in addition to cash payment, Cematrix issued 1,170,197 common shares of Cematrix (the “Common Shares”) to Vendor, and a Convertible Debenture in the amount of $1,250,000 USD, which is convertible at the Vendor’s option at any time after the Closing Date, for up to 6,686,842 Common Shares. 

The 1,170,197 Common Shares received by Vendor at Closing, were issued at a deemed price of $0.19 CDN per Common Share ($222,337.43 CDN in the aggregate).  The 6,686,842 Common Shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Debenture are priced at $0.237 CDN per Common Share (approximately $1,584,781.55 CDN in the aggregate). 

The Common Shares received by Vendor at Closing and that may be issued on the conversion of the Convertible Debenture at any time after the Closing Date, represents 16.47% of the total outstanding and issued Common Shares of Cematrix which at that time will be 47,709,857 on a fully diluted basis. 

A copy of Edward Weiner’s related Early Warning Report filed with the applicable securities commission and further information may be obtained by contacting Jeff Kendrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cematrix Corporation, via telephone at 403.219.0484, at Cematrix’s Offices located at 5440 53 St. S.E., Calgary, Alberta T2C4B6. 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.