Early Warning Report News Release

NEWCASTLE, Wash., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roger Greene has filed an early warning report (the “Report”) regarding his holdings in Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Issuer”).

As a result of the number of voting common shares of the Issuer (the “Common Shares”) issued and outstanding subsequent to the transactions completed by the Issuer and disclosed in its News Release earlier today (the “Salona Release”), ‎Roger Greene has ceased to be a 10% holder of the Common Shares of the Issuer. In addition, as a result of Mr. Greene participation in a share exchange, wherein he exchanged 600,000 Common Shares for 600,000 Class “A” non-voting common shares of the Issuer (the “Class A Shares”), ‎Mr. Greene ‎has become a 10% holder of the Class A Shares. Accordingly, Mr. Greene has filed an ‎early warning report (Form 62-103F1).‎

Immediately before the issuance of 600,000 Class A Shares to Mr. Greene, Mr. Greene owned or controlled, ‎directly or indirectly, no ‎‎Class A Shares.‎ Immediately after the ‎issuance of the Class A Shares, Mr. Greene owned or controlled, ‎directly or indirectly, ‎‎600,000 Class A Shares, ‎‎representing 44.3% of all of the issued and outstanding ‎Class A Shares.‎ ‎The Class A Shares were acquired for investment purposes.

Immediately before the transactions disclosed in the Salona Release, ‎Mr. Greene owned or controlled, ‎directly or indirectly, ‎‎4,400,746 Common Shares, ‎representing 13.0% of all of the ‎issued and outstanding ‎Common Shares.‎ As a result of the disclosure in the Salona Release that the Issuer had 44,677,545 issued and outstanding‎ ‎Common Shares, Mr. Greene now owns or controls, ‎directly or indirectly, ‎‎‎4,400,746 Common Shares, ‎representing 9.9% of all of the issued and outstanding ‎Common Shares.‎

Mr. Greene may increase or reduce his investment in the Issuer according to market conditions or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Issuer’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from Mr. Greene by contacting ‎(202) 670-7505.‎