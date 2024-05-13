TOKYO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earlyworks Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ELWS) (the “Company” or “Earlyworks”), a Japanese company operating its proprietary private blockchain technology, Grid Ledger System (“GLS”), announced plans to change the ratio of its American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) to its ordinary shares from one (1) ADS, representing one (1) ordinary share, to one (1) ADS representing five (5) ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio”). The change in the ADS Ratio is expected to become effective on or about May 16, 2024 (the “Effective Date”).