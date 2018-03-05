Earth Alive Announces New Board Nomination

Breaking News
MONTREAL, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Ousmane Paye to the Board of directors of Earth Alive.  

Mr. Paye holds a postgraduate degree in Economics, in German Literature and in International Relations.  He has had a distinguished diplomatic career and was most recently Senegal’s Ambassador to Canada.  Prior to his appointment to Canada, Mr. Paye exercised from 2002 to 2015 the role of Special Advisor to the Secretaire General de l’Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) and that of Ombudsman and Special Envoy of the Secretaire Général during crisis in Africa.  He was from 2003 to 2014 the Head of the Delegation of the OIF to the United Nations General Assembly and to the General Conference of the African Union.  He also served as a  Minister of Sports for Senegal.   Mr. Paye states:   “I am excited to join the Board of Directors of Earth Alive and I enthusiastically share Management’s vision that its microbial technology can establish Earth Alive as a worldwide leader in sustainable technologies that address some of the world’s most complex and challenging issues;  the  needs of a growing human population while halting climate change and reversing environmental degradation. Having a deep understanding of the need for increased food production in Africa and the importance of clean technologies, I am looking forward to assisting Earth Alive by participating in the establishment of major strategic initiatives in Africa and globally.”  

Chairman Robert Blain, adds : “We are proud to strengthen the Board with Ousmane Paye who brings a  different perspective, experiences and knowledge as we push forward with our international growth plans.”

Mr. Paye has been awarded 300,000 share purchase options of the Corporation  having an exercise price of $0.35 and a term of five years, half of which vest immediately and the balance will vest in the 12 months. 

For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.
9641 rue Clément
Lasalle (Qc) Canada
H8R 4B4
T.(438) 333-1680

For information, please contact:
Mr. Michael Warren
(e) [email protected]
(p) 514-941-7350

