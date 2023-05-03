THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”), today announced financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Average daily production of 104,450 Boepd (1) , up 194% from Q1 2022

, up 194% from Q1 2022 Net income (2) of $86.2 million, and Adjusted Net Income (3) of $109.1 million

of $86.2 million, and Adjusted Net Income of $109.1 million Adjusted EBITDAX (3) of $266.9 million, up 117% from Q1 2022

of $266.9 million, up 117% from Q1 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities of $258.3 million

Free Cash Flow (3) of $41.8 million, up 17% from Q1 2022

of $41.8 million, up 17% from Q1 2022 Reduced Long-term debt by $62.0 million

Capital expenditures of $202.3 million (1) Represents reported sales volumes.

(2) Net income (GAAP) represents the sum of Net Income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc., plus the Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The related consolidated weighted average shares outstanding of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock are 141.8 million shares, on an as-converted basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (“Adjusted Diluted Shares”, as reconciled in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below). All shares of our Class B Common Stock issued and outstanding are held by the noncontrolling interest group.

(3) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.

Management Comments

Robert J. Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Earthstone, stated, “We are off to a great start in 2023 as our first quarter results reflected both strong operational and financial performance. Our high-quality producing asset base, disciplined capital investments, and exceptional operational performance allowed us to deliver Free Cash Flow for the 12th consecutive quarter. Execution of our capital plan as designed, along with production of almost 105,000 Boepd in the quarter, enabled us to continue reduction of debt and further strengthen our balance sheet. The results we posted for the first quarter are another clear indication of the merits of our focused, proven acquisition strategy.”

Operational Overview

The Company operated a five-rig drilling program during the first quarter of 2023 with three rigs in the Delaware Basin and two in the Midland Basin.

Delaware Basin Highlights

In the Delaware Basin, during the first quarter of 2023, Earthstone commenced drilling ten gross (8.4 net) wells, brought six gross (3.8 net) wells online, and had six gross (5.2 net) drilled but uncompleted (“DUC”) wells at quarter end.

Earthstone completed the Jade 34-3 Fed Com pad on acreage acquired in the Chisholm acquisition in the northern Delaware Basin in Lea County, New Mexico. The wells targeted the First and Second Bone Spring intervals. The four wells had an average peak IP-30 rate of 1,240 Boepd from laterals averaging approximately 9,900 feet with an average oil percentage of 91%.

In Eddy County, New Mexico, the Company completed the Dark Canyon 15-22 State Com pad. The 2-well pad had an average peak IP-30 of 1,422 Boepd and was approximately 69% oil. The average lateral length of the two wells was about 7,100 feet, and both wells are producing from the Wolfcamp A zone. The Dark Canyon 15-22 State Com pad is located on acreage also acquired in the Chisholm acquisition.

At the Company’s El Campeon project, acquired in the Titus acquisition, Earthstone is currently operating two drilling rigs on the six-well project. The lateral lengths for the six wells will range from 9,400 to 10,000 feet. The Company expects the wells to start producing in August 2023. These will be the first wells completed across the New Mexico-Texas state line.

Midland Basin Highlights

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company began drilling six gross (3.9 net) wells, brought nine gross (nine net) wells online, and had two gross (1.3 net) DUC wells at quarter end.

In Reagan County, Texas, the WTG 5-234 two-well pad is producing from the Wolfcamp Upper and Lower B zones. These wells were drilled with a lateral length of approximately 9,850 feet and had an average peak IP-30 rate of about 945 Boepd with a production stream of approximately 77% oil.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

($000s except where noted) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 413,136 $ 196,150 Lease operating expense 87,978 21,631 General and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation) 12,961 6,476 Stock-based compensation 4,618 5,830 General and administrative expense $ 17,579 $ 12,306 Net income (loss) $ 86,211 $ (51,877 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 25,663 (18,399 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. 60,548 (33,478 ) Adjusted EBITDAX(1) $ 266,903 $ 123,089 Production(2): Oil (MBbls) 4,153 1,417 Gas (MMcf) 16,811 5,639 NGL (MBbls) 2,445 839 Total (MBoe)(3) 9,400 3,196 Average Daily Production (Boepd) 104,450 35,509 Average Prices: Oil ($/Bbl) 76.42 97.24 Gas ($/Mcf) 1.79 4.07 NGL ($/Bbl) 26.88 42.22 Total ($/Boe) 43.95 61.38 Adj. for Realized Derivatives Settlements: Oil ($/Bbl) 75.32 75.61 Gas ($/Mcf) 1.64 3.89 NGL ($/Bbl) 26.88 42.22 Total ($/Boe) 43.20 51.46 Operating Margin per Boe Average realized price $ 43.95 $ 61.38 Lease operating expense 9.36 6.77 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.53 4.17 Operating margin per Boe(1) 31.06 50.44 Realized hedge settlements (0.75 ) (9.92 ) Operating margin per Boe (including Realized Hedge Settlements)(1) $ 30.31 $ 40.52

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.

(2) Represents reported sales volumes.

(3) Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equals one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe).

Liquidity and Equity Capitalization

As of March 31, 2023, we had approximately $452 million of long-term debt outstanding under our senior secured credit facility (“Credit Facility”), with elected commitments of $1.4 billion, resulting in available borrowings of approximately $948 million. As of March 31, 2023, our borrowing base was $1.65 billion.

Through March 31, 2023, we had incurred $202.3 million of capital expenditures. Our 2023 capital expenditure guidance remains at $725-$775 million. We expect to fund our remaining 2023 capital expenditures with cash flow from operations while any excess cash flow will be used to repay borrowings under our Credit Facility.

As of March 31, 2023, 106,303,568 shares of Class A Common Stock and 34,259,641 shares of Class B Common Stock were outstanding, resulting in 140,563,209 combined shares of common stock outstanding.

Commodity Hedging

Hedging Activities

The following tables set forth our outstanding derivative contracts as of March 31, 2023. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Price Swaps Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu)

Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q2 – Q4 2023 Crude Oil 1,237,500 $ 76.94 Q2 – Q4 2023 Crude Oil Basis Swap (1) 7,103,500 $ 0.92 Q2 – Q4 2023 Natural Gas 3,437,500 $ 3.35 Q2 – Q4 2023 Natural Gas Basis Swap (2) 38,500,000 $ (1.67 ) Q1 – Q4 2024 Natural Gas Basis Swap (2) 36,600,000 $ (1.05 ) Q1 – Q4 2025 Natural Gas Basis Swap (2) 14,600,000 $ (0.74 )

(1) The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Crude and the WTI NYMEX.

(2) The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX.

Costless Collars Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu) Bought Floor

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Sold Ceiling

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q2 – Q4 2023 Crude Oil Costless Collar 2,117,500 $ 62.47 $ 87.56 Q2 – Q4 2023 Natural Gas Costless Collar 14,797,500 $ 3.37 $ 5.61

Deferred Premium Puts Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu) $/Bbl (Put Price) $/Bbl (Net of Premium) Q2 – Q4 2023 Crude Oil 1,364,500 $ 69.67 $ 64.24

Hedging Update

The following tables set forth our outstanding derivative contracts as of May 1, 2023. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Price Swaps Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu)

Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q2 – Q4 2023 Crude Oil 1,102,500 $ 76.94 Q2 – Q4 2023 Crude Oil Basis Swap (1) 6,308,500 $ 0.92 Q2 – Q4 2023 Natural Gas 3,062,500 $ 3.35 Q2 – Q4 2023 Natural Gas Basis Swap (2) 34,300,000 $ (1.67 ) Q1 – Q4 2024 Natural Gas Basis Swap (2) 36,600,000 $ (1.05 ) Q1 – Q4 2025 Natural Gas Basis Swap (2) 14,600,000 $ (0.74 )

(1) The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Crude and the WTI NYMEX.

(2) The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX.

Costless Collars Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu) Bought Floor

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Sold Ceiling

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q2 – Q4 2023 Crude Oil Costless Collar 2,346,500 $ 62.96 $ 86.51 Q1 – Q4 2024 Crude Oil Costless Collar 915,000 $ 65.00 $ 82.20 Q2 – Q4 2023 Natural Gas Costless Collar 13,066,500 $ 3.37 $ 5.59

Deferred Premium Puts Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu)

$/Bbl (Put Price) $/Bbl (Net of Premium) Q2 – Q4 2023 Crude Oil 1,175,500 $ 69.74 $ 64.31

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in acquisitions and the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Permian Basin of New Mexico and west Texas. Earthstone is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit Earthstone’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2023 2022 Current assets: Cash $ — $ — Accounts receivable: Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues 133,633 161,531 Joint interest billings and other, net of allowance of $19 and $19 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 27,518 34,549 Derivative asset 14,444 31,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,658 18,854 Total current assets 200,253 246,265 Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method: Proved properties 4,195,206 3,987,901 Unproved properties 282,228 282,589 Land 5,482 5,482 Total oil and gas properties 4,482,916 4,275,972 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (729,318 ) (619,196 ) Net oil and gas properties 3,753,598 3,656,776 Other noncurrent assets: Office and other equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $5,657 and $5,273 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 5,571 5,394 Derivative asset 73 9,117 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,573 4,569 Other noncurrent assets 17,407 15,280 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,983,475 $ 3,937,401 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 40,148 $ 91,815 Revenues and royalties payable 194,900 163,368 Accrued expenses 123,704 80,942 Asset retirement obligation 881 948 Derivative liability 3,864 14,053 Advances 8,242 7,312 Operating lease liabilities 890 842 Finance lease liabilities 880 802 Other current liabilities 11,447 16,202 Total current liabilities 384,956 376,284 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net 991,855 1,053,879 Deferred tax liability 156,937 138,336 Asset retirement obligation 29,941 29,611 Derivative liability 3,698 — Operating lease liabilities 3,758 3,889 Finance lease liabilities 865 876 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,735 10,509 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,190,789 1,237,100 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 106,303,568 and 105,547,139 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 106 106 Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 34,259,641 and 34,259,641 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 1,343,965 1,346,463 Retained earnings 353,259 292,711 Total Earthstone Energy, Inc. equity 1,697,364 1,639,314 Noncontrolling interest 710,366 684,703 Total equity 2,407,730 2,324,017 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,983,475 $ 3,937,401

EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 REVENUES Oil $ 317,378 $ 137,752 Natural gas 30,018 22,958 Natural gas liquids 65,740 35,440 Total revenues 413,136 196,150 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Lease operating expense 87,978 21,631 Production and ad valorem taxes 33,153 13,315 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 110,750 34,326 General and administrative expense 17,579 12,306 Transaction costs 193 10,742 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 629 397 Exploration expense 466 92 Total operating costs and expenses 250,748 92,809 Loss on sale of oil and gas properties (3,140 ) — Income from operations 159,248 103,341 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net (22,856 ) (5,318 ) Write-off of deferred financing costs (5,109 ) — Loss on derivative contracts, net (26,464 ) (151,480 ) Other income, net (7 ) 47 Total other income (expense) (54,436 ) (156,751 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 104,812 (53,410 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (18,601 ) 1,533 Net income (loss) 86,211 (51,877 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 25,663 (18,399 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. $ 60,548 $ (33,478 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.: Basic $ 0.57 $ (0.53 ) Diluted $ 0.56 $ (0.53 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 105,972,734 63,445,649 Diluted 107,525,017 63,445,649

EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 86,211 $ (51,877 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 110,750 34,326 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 629 397 Settlement of asset retirement obligations (539 ) (201 ) Loss on sale of oil and gas properties 3,140 — Gain on sale of office and other equipment (33 ) (22 ) Total loss on derivative contracts, net 26,464 151,480 Operating portion of net cash paid in settlement of derivative contracts (7,025 ) (31,686 ) Stock-based compensation – equity and liability awards 4,618 5,830 Deferred income taxes 18,601 (1,327 ) Write-off of deferred financing costs 5,109 — Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,769 627 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 34,955 (48,735 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,752 ) (1,896 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses (53,028 ) 18,254 Increase (decrease) in revenues and royalties payable 31,532 14,932 Increase (decrease) in advances 929 (7,100 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 258,330 83,002 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of oil and gas properties, net of cash acquired (737 ) (324,198 ) Additions to oil and gas properties (181,569 ) (55,925 ) Additions to office and other equipment (291 ) (590 ) Proceeds from sales of oil and gas properties 1,843 — Net cash used in investing activities (180,754 ) (380,713 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 958,360 582,498 Repayments of borrowings (776,338 ) (278,269 ) Repayment of term loan (250,000 ) — Cash paid related to the exchange and cancellation of Class A Common Stock (6,342 ) (3,898 ) Cash paid for finance leases (204 ) — Deferred financing costs (3,052 ) (6,151 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (77,576 ) 294,180 Net decrease in cash — (3,531 ) Cash at beginning of period — 4,013 Cash at end of period $ — $ 482

Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited

The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Diluted Shares, Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow and Operating Margin per Boe, as defined and presented below, are intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Further, these non-GAAP measures should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income are presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income (loss) because of their wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.

I. Adjusted Diluted Shares

We define “Adjusted Diluted Shares” as the weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock – Diluted outstanding plus the weighted average shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding.

Our Adjusted Diluted Shares is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides a comparable per share measurement when presenting results such as Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income that include the interests of both Earthstone and the noncontrolling interest. Adjusted Diluted Shares is used in calculating several metrics that we use as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business, none of which should be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Adjusted Diluted Shares for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

2022

Class A Common Stock – Diluted(1) 107,525,017 63,445,649 Class B Common Stock 34,259,641 34,322,462 Adjusted Diluted Shares 141,784,658 97,768,111

(1) Does not include potentially dilutive unvested restricted stock units and performance units for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to the loss for the period.

II. Adjusted EBITDAX

The non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDAX (as defined below), as calculated by us below, is intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income (loss) because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.

We define “Adjusted EBITDAX” as net income (loss) plus, when applicable, accretion of asset retirement obligations; depreciation, depletion and amortization; interest expense, net; transaction costs; loss on sale of oil and gas properties; exploration expense; unrealized loss on derivative contracts; stock-based compensation (non-cash and expected to settle in cash); and income tax expense (benefit).

Our Adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand our operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our Company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:

($000s) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

2022 Net income (loss) $ 86,211 $ (51,877 ) Accretion of asset retirement obligations 629 397 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 110,750 34,326 Interest expense, net 22,856 5,318 Transaction costs 193 10,742 Loss on sale of oil and gas properties 3,140 — Exploration expense 466 92 Unrealized loss on derivative contracts 19,439 119,794 Stock based compensation(1) 4,618 5,830 Income tax expense (benefit) 18,601 (1,533 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 266,903 $ 123,089

(1) Consists of expense for non-cash equity awards and cash-based liability awards that are expected to be settled in cash. On February 8, 2023, cash-based liability awards were settled in the amount of $14.5 million. On February 9, 2022, cash-based liability awards were settled in the amount of $8.1 million. Stock-based compensation is included in General and administrative expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

III. Adjusted Net Income

We define “Adjusted Net Income” as net income (loss) plus, when applicable, unrealized loss on derivative contracts; loss on sale of oil and gas properties; write-off of deferred financing costs; transaction costs; and the associated changes in estimated income tax.

Our Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operations. Adjusted Net Income is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted Net Income are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted Net Income, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted Net Income can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our Company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

($000s, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 86,211 $ (51,877 ) Unrealized loss on derivative contracts 19,439 119,794 Loss on sale of oil and gas properties 3,140 — Write-off of deferred financing costs 5,109 — Transaction costs 193 10,742 Income tax effect of the above (4,970 ) (2,485 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 109,122 $ 76,174 Adjusted Diluted Shares(1) 141,784,658 97,768,111 Adjusted Net Income per Adjusted Diluted Share $ 0.77 $ 0.78

(1) Does not include potentially dilutive unvested restricted stock units and performance units for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to the loss for the period.

IV. Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as an indicator of our ability to fund our development activities and reduce our leverage. We define Free Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities; less (1) Settlement of asset retirement obligations, Gain on sale of office and other equipment, Write-off of deferred financing costs, Amortization of deferred financing costs and Change in assets and liabilities from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows; plus (2) Transaction costs, Exploration expense and the current portion of Income tax (expense) benefit from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations; less (3) Capital expenditures (accrual basis). Alternatively, Free Cash Flow could be defined as Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above), less interest expense, less accrual-based capital expenditures.

Management believes that Free Cash Flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, consolidated net income as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated:

($000s) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 258,330 $ 83,002 Adjustments – Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Settlement of asset retirement obligations 539 201 Gain on sale of office and other equipment 33 22 Write-off of deferred financing costs (5,109 ) — Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,769 ) (627 ) Change in assets and liabilities (8,636 ) 24,545 Adjustments – Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Transaction costs 193 10,742 Exploration expense 466 92 Income tax benefit – current — (206 ) Capital expenditures (accrual basis) (202,272 ) (82,109 ) Free Cash Flow $ 41,775 $ 35,662

Alternate calculation of Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated:

($000s) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 266,903 $ 123,089 Interest expense, net (22,856 ) (5,318 ) Capital expenditures (accrual basis) (202,272 ) (82,109 ) Free Cash Flow $ 41,775 $ 35,662

V. Operating Margin per Boe and Operating Margin per Boe (Including Realized Hedge Settlements)

Operating Margin per Boe is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance on a per Boe basis. We define Operating Margin per Boe as average realized price per Boe minus lease operating expense per BOE and production and ad valorem taxes per Boe. Operating Margin per Boe (including Realized Hedge Settlements) is calculated as the sum of Operating Margin per Boe and Realized hedge settlements per Boe.

Our Operating Margin per Boe measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operating margins. We use Operating Margin per Boe as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our operational performance. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management uses in evaluating our results. Operating Margin per Boe should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. Operating Margin per Boe, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.