THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”) announced today its participation in upcoming conferences.

Credit Suisse 28 th Annual Vail Summit, February 27 – March 1, 2023

Annual Vail Summit, February 27 – March 1, 2023 Raymond James 44 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, March 6, 2023

Annual Institutional Investors Conference, March 6, 2023 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference, March 6 – March 7, 2023

7th Annual Mizuho Energy Summit, March 13 – March 14, 2023

35th Annual Roth Conference, March 13 – 14, 2023

Piper Sandler 23rd Annual Energy Conference, March 21, 2023

The Company plans to use the presentation on its website as supplemental conference materials.

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in acquisitions and the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico. Earthstone is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit Earthstone’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

