European airlines should avoid Iranian airspace until further notice, the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Saturday following Iran’s admission that its armed forces inadvertently shot down a Ukrainian airliner earlier in the week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran’s Rouhani speaks to Canadian PM, promises further investigation into crash - January 11, 2020
- U.S. applauds Tsai’s re-election as Taiwan president: Pompeo - January 11, 2020
- EASA urges airlines to avoid Iranian airspace - January 11, 2020