Easeware Expands Online Sales 18% with 2Checkout

Software provider streamlines eCommerce operations worldwide for Driver Easy by using the Avangate Monetization Platform

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that its customer Easeware has shown notable growth since switching to 2Checkout’s Avangate Monetization Platform. Since the shift, Easeware has grown overall sales 18% for its flagship product Driver Easy.

As with other companies seeking better ways to reach and serve demanding buyers worldwide, Easeware was looking to improve eCommerce operations and online customer experience. The company’s previous eCommerce provider made order tracking and attribution difficult, hindering budgeting and optimization efforts. In an A/B test of two digital commerce providers, 2Checkout came out on top and made it clear that Easeware should make the switch.

With the 2Checkout Avangate Monetization Platform, Easeware is now able to better manage its sales channels, track attribution efforts, and conduct tests for optimization. This enables more accurate planning and has resulted in increased sales. Streamlining operations has opened up time to concentrate on improving product and marketing efforts, while joining the Avangate Affiliate Network has provided a new sales channel.

“We increased our cart conversion rate by 11% using 2Checkout’s optimized purchasing templates and checkout flow,” said Kevin Zheng, CEO and Founder at Easeware. “The strong order tracking functionality helped us obtain improved and meaningful reporting that we can leverage to make informed decisions and set future goals. With a 31% boost also from the affiliate sales, we estimate 2Checkout has helped us improve online sales overall by more than 18%.”

“Selling online brings new opportunities, but also challenges, as global customer needs evolve,” said Erich Litch, President and Chief Operating Officer at 2Checkout. “At 2Checkout, we focus on empowering our customers to grow their online sales across channels and around the world with accurate tracking, testing, and sales tools. The success of customers like Easeware shows that an all-in-one tool can have a meaningful impact on revenue.”  

For more information on the Easeware success story and to find out how other customers have achieved success with 2Checkout’s Monetization Platform, visit the company’s client page.

About Easeware
Easeware is the company behind Driver Easy, a driver updater program that helps you update drivers automatically. Since its release in 2009, Driver Easy has become a well-known driver update tool that has over 3 million users around the world.
For more information, visit https://www.drivereasy.com   

About 2Checkout
2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.
Get more information at www.2checkout.com

