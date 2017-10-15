Easing winds give firefighters edge on deadly California conflagration

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (Reuters) – Firefighters gained some ground on the deadliest wildfires in California history on Sunday as lower winds and more manpower gave an edge on blazes that have killed at least 40 people and turned whole neighborhoods in the state’s wine country into ash.
