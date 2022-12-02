ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to overwhelming demand, the East Coast Gaming Congress & Nexgen Gaming Forum (ECGC) is moving back to its original place on the gaming calendar. Save the date for April 19-20, 2023 at the Hard Rock & Casino in Atlantic City.

For more than 25 years, ECGC has stood alone as the event that focuses on the highest level of leadership among gaming operators, suppliers, regulators, and elected officials, commanding speaking roles from six sitting and former governors of New Jersey, as well as all three CEOs who have led the American Gaming Association. The conference, which is the second oldest gaming conference in the United States and the largest outside Nevada, has been a forum for hundreds of presentations by the industry’s leading CEOs.

Next year’s conference—our 26th – will again feature a wide range of invited industry leaders and top public officials who will chart the future of gaming in all its aspects. Our invited CEOs will provide individual keynote addresses.

The conference will provide outstanding opportunities for sponsorships, networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.

For more information, visit www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

ECGC is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law; Spectrum Gaming Group; and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

CONTACT: Donna M. Vecere East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum 609.289.2446 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com