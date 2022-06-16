East Coast Gaming Congress & NextGen Gaming Forum announces Silver Anniversary conference Sept. 21-23, 2022

Breaking News
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 25th East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum will take place September 21 – 23, 2022 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City. 

The theme of this silver anniversary celebration of the two-day conference is “Gaming Here, Gaming There, Gaming Everywhere.” The conference will feature, for the first time, two industry leaders roundtable discussions, where the best minds in the industry come together and share their insights on the future of all things gaming.

The conference will kick off with an opening reception on Wednesday, September 21. There also will be three keynote addresses over the two day congress, and a networking cocktail party on Thursday evening.

Additional panel discussions will focus on issues facing the industry including:

– Sports Betting: Which Model is Working Best?
– Analyze This
– Is Gaming Growing Responsibly?
– Gaming Revenues Going Up in Smoke?
– The Best Things in Gaming Right Now Are …
– State Regulators: Keeping Their Promise to Keep Pace
– Whither Igaming?
– Creating One Industry: Lotteries, Gaming

Gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors, and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC. The full two-day conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Early-bird registration savings are available until August 19. Group discounts, and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

ECGC is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, Spectrum Gaming Group, Esports Entertainment Group, and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

CONTACT: Donna M. Vecere
East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum
609.289.2446
dvecere@cooperlevenson.com

