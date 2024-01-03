Dozens of people rescued from flood waters as BoM warns of risk of more severe storms in three statesThe first week of 2024 is off to a wild start, with storms continuing to lash Australia’s east coast and a heatwave baking the north of the continent.Already dealing with the aftermath of a week-long battering of severe weather, Queensland’s south-east faces the prospect of thunderstorms on Wednesday. Continue reading…

