Dozens rescued from flood waters and thousands remain without power as BoM warns of wild weather in Melbourne, south-east NSW and QueenslandThe first week of 2024 is off to a wild start, with storms continuing to lash Australia’s east coast and a heatwave baking the north of the continent.Thunderstorms were headed for central Victoria on Wednesday and were forecast to become widespread over the eastern half of the state. Continue reading…

