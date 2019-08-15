Eastbridge Frontline™ Report examines employer technology funding practices of voluntary carriers

AVON, Conn., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The majority of survey respondents in Eastbridge Consulting Group’s Technology Funding Practices of Voluntary Carriers Frontline™ Report said they are asked to pay or help subsidize employer benefits administration or technology fees at least some of the time. In fact, 62% said they receive requests frequently. By contrast, only 6% said they receive requests rarely.

In addition to looking at the current prevalence of this practice, the study reviews request frequency by case size and whether the case is new versus existing. The report also looks at guidelines, decision- making factors, and requirements for paying fees, the types of fees and amounts paid, the length of time fees are paid, as well as who is paid and how fees are funded.

Following are some of the key findings from the report:

Almost one-third of carriers see technology funding requests across all case sizes, while another third see requests in case sizes of 100 lives or more.

57% of respondents believe the practice of paying technology fees will continue and/or grow.

Technology Funding Practices of Voluntary Carriers is an Eastbridge Frontline™ Report. Eastbridge Information Partners as well as survey participants receive the Frontline™ Reports free of charge. For more information regarding the Information Partner program, or about Eastbridge reports, email the company at [email protected] or visit the website at www.eastbridge.com.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

