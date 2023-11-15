Outdoors retailer reminds people it doesn’t matter where or how you get outside by hosting #OptALittleOutside parking lot campouts at select EMS stores and encouraging people to participate in a national night of camping — plus great deals & chances to win EMS products for life

MERIDEN, Conn., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eastern Mountain Sports (EMS), a business unit of GoDigital Media Group and the most trusted source for outdoor adventurers and recreational enthusiasts alike, invites everyone, everywhere to get outside on Black Friday during the first annual #OptALittleOutside Black Friday Campout . EMS is pushing back on snobby outdoors elitists by inviting all fans of Mother Nature to enjoy time outside however they want, even by camping in the parking lots of select EMS locations on Nov. 24, 2023. EMS will also offer an incredible variety of Black Friday savings on gear and apparel, making it more accessible for everyone — from beginners to advanced adventurers — to enjoy the great outdoors.

“Unlike stuffy outdoors gatekeepers that view camping, hiking or biking as an elite activity meant for only the most adventurous of us, EMS knows there is no wrong way to adventure. The point is just to get outside! EMS stores will always welcome anyone who wants to camp their way — whether it’s at the top of the summit, their own backyard, or, in this particular case, our stores,” said Kerry Muricchio, executive vice president and general merchandise manager at EMS. “Our first annual #OptALittleOutside Black Friday Campout will be a great night of fun and connection with other local outdoor enthusiasts.”

First Annual #OptALittleOutside Black Friday Campout

Reminding people that you don’t have to play by anyone’s rules to opt to go outside, EMS invites campers to join its first annual #OptALittleOutside Black Friday Campout. The evening spent in the fresh air and under the stars takes place on Fri., Nov. 24 from 6:00 p.m. EST until Sat., Nov. 25 at 6:00 a.m. EST at the participating EMS camping locations:

EMS West Lebanon at 8 Glen Rd, West Lebanon, NH 03784

EMS Princeton at 3535 US-1 Suite 100C, Princeton, NJ 08540

Campers at these two locations will enjoy live music and entertainment, food trucks, games and interactive activities, a climbing wall and chances to win EMS gear and apparel — including a chance to win EMS gear and apparel for life. Plus, the first 20 groups of campers who arrive and stay the full night will receive a full EMS overnight set-up to keep, valued at over $1,200, including a tent that sleeps four people, four sleeping bags, four sleeping pads and four camping chairs. All onsite campers will be granted three exclusive hours of early access to the EMS West Lebanon and Princeton stores on Sat., Nov. 25 — from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. — and an additional 10% off all EMS gear, including the all new ‘67 product line.

Campers around the country can also join in the fun, whether that means camping in their own yard, campsite or elsewhere. Throughout the night of Nov. 24 and into the early morning hours of Nov. 25, new limited time offers will become available offering extra savings for purchases on EMS.com — you can find out more by following the EMS Instagram, @easternmntnsports , and checking the EMS website for updates throughout the night. Additionally, anyone who makes a purchase online or in any EMS store from 6:00 p.m. EST on Nov. 24 until 6:00 a.m. EST on Nov. 25 will be entered for a chance to win EMS products for life.

This campout comes on the heels of the recently launched Eastern Mountain Way brand campaign, which serves as a reminder from EMS that anyone can adventure on their own terms. Doubling down on this message, the campaign’s newest spot, “ Out West ,” launches ahead of Black Friday and takes direct aim at retailers who otherwise use high prices or elitist attitudes as blocks to enjoying nature. “Out West” honors the heritage of EMS founders Alan McDonough and Roger Furst by focusing on the brand’s high quality, affordable offerings, including its new ‘67 heritage line.

Black Friday Savings

To make the outdoors more accessible this holiday season with high-quality, affordable apparel and gear, EMS is also offering once-in-a-season deals on top brands for everyone on your shopping list who enjoys getting outside, from novices to casual hikers to advanced campers and climbers. The sale runs now through Cyber Monday, November 27, at all EMS locations and online. Deals include up to 50% off of select Columbia items, up to 20% to 25% off a selection of items from popular brands including Johnson Outdoors, Mountain Hardware, Toad&Co, The North Face and many others, and up to 70% off of EMS brand products including jackets, flannels, backpacks, tents, sleeping bags and more.

To learn more about the awesome experience that awaits at the #OptALittleOutside Black Friday Campout, visit www.EMS.com/campout . For more information about EMS, its high-quality, affordable products, and its upcoming events and activations, visit www.EMS.com .

About Eastern Mountain Sports

Eastern Mountain Sports is the premier outdoors retailer focused on inspiring happiness by connecting people with nature and each other. Founded in 1967, the company has over 50 years of heritage in providing quality, affordable gear to nature enthusiasts of all ages, and a rich history of supporting causes that protect and preserve the outdoors. With over 20 locations throughout the Northeast and a national ecommerce store, Eastern Mountain Sports is committed to ensuring adventure is accessible to all. To learn more about our commitment, values and products, visit www.ems.com . Eastern Mountain Sports is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.