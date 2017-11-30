Breaking News
Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH): Third Quarter 2017 Financial Update

30 November 2017, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • The performance of the Company’s income-generating properties continues to demonstrate stable profitability. During the first 9 months of 2017 EPH rental properties generated $52.13 million of net rental income (9 months of 2016: $53.68 million). The contribution of each property to net rental income is presented in the table below;
  • Cash generated by the rental properties is sufficient to cover the Company’s operating expenses, including payment of interest on the bonds issued by the Company;
  • Although during 2017 Rouble/US dollar exchange rate is less volatile as compared to the period 2014-2016, the exchange rate fluctuation continues to be one of the main factors affecting the Company’s operating results;
  • Additional construction costs spent as well as the strengthening of Rouble against US dollar during first 9 months of 2017 led to increase of Arbat development property value which is carried at cost nominated in Roubles;
  • The increased amount of borrowings as of 30 September 2017 is caused by the fact that bond interest payments due on 30 September were paid on 2 October 2017 (first business day after the due date – in line with the prospectus);
  • $30 million contingent liability in respect to the acquisition of Hermitage Plaza was paid in October 2017.

Significant Q3 2017 Income and Expense Items

Net Rental Income, US$ 30.09.2017 30.09.2016 Change YoY
  Berlin House   10,077,517 12,149,964   (2,072,448)
  Geneva House   10,095,125 10,521,763   (426,637)
  Polar Lights   9,024,639 10,338,847 (1,314,207)
  Hermitage Plaza   19,389,554 20,289,404  (899,851)
  City Gate   3,065,250   3,065,250
  Magistral’naya 478,386 379,400 98,986
  Total 52,130,471 53,679,378 (1,548,906)

YoY changes in Income/Expense Items, US$ 30.09.2017 30.09.2016 Change YoY
  Net foreign exchange  loss (5,283,173) (60,401,218) 55,118,045
  Finance costs (22,539,286) (26,533,483) 3,994,197
         

Significant Q3 2017 changes in Financial Position

Assets,  US$   30.09.2017 31.12.2016 Change
  Cash & cash equivalents 55,022,277 41,378,278 13,643,999
  Assets under development 81,224,096 72,855,882 8,368,214
         
Liabilities, US$   30.09.2017 31.12.2016 Change
  Borrowings (LT & ST) 489,464,754 480,934,738 8,530,016
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses 48,048,763 60,122,219 (12,073,456)

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b82f9b5-ea48-4182-ba31-ecb206714a81

