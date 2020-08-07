Eastman Kodak Company Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ​ The Portnoy Law Firm advises Eastman Kodak Company (“Kodak” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KODK) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation focuses on whether the Company and/or its officers and directors improperly benefited from certain sales of securities in Kodak stock. The Securities and Exchange Commission has allegedly initiated an investigation into improper securities transactions by Company insiders.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

