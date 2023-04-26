BOCA RATON, Fla., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EasTower Wireless Inc. (“EasTower” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ESTW), announces that it anticipates that it will miss the deadline of May 1, 2023 to file the Company’s ‎audited annual financial statements and management discussion & analysis for the ‎financial year ended December 31, 2022, and the CEO and CFO certificates, all as ‎required by National Instrument 51-102 – ‎Continuous Disclosure Obligations ‎and National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ ‎Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, ‎the “Documents”).‎ The anticipated delay is due to the ‎Company’s current financial position.‎ The Documents are required to be filed by ‎May 1, 2023 (the “Filing ‎Deadline“). As a consequence, if the Documents are not filed by the Filing ‎Deadline, the Company anticipates ‎the imposition by the Ontario Securities Commission of a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order ‎‎(“FFCTO“).‎ The Company intends to seek capital by means of a debt or equity financing and then work diligently and ‎expeditiously with its auditors to file the Documents as soon as possible.‎

In addition, as a result of the Company ceasing business operations, as announced on January 12, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has advised the Company that the trading of EasTower’s common shares will be transferred to the NEX Board of the TSXV effective at the opening of the market on April 28, 2023. The trading symbol for the Company will change from ESTW to ESTW.H.

The Company also announces the resignation of Margaret Perialas as Executive Vice-President and Corporate Secretary of the Company, and of Ted Boyle and Fred Buzzelli as directors of the Company. The directors of the Company are now Vlado P. Hreljanovic, Margaret Perialas and Joel Liebman.

For further information

Vlado P. Hreljanovic

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: (561) 549-9070

Email: wireless@eastower.com

Shareholder Communications Contact

Email: investor@eastowerwireless.com

Forward-Looking Information

