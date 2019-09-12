EB5 Capital Announces Trip to Singapore to Meet Families Interested in the United States’ EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EB5 Capital announced today its scheduled travel to Singapore, between September 16 – September 22, to meet with individuals interested in investing in and immigrating to the United States.

“We are thrilled to be making this much-needed trip to Singapore,” said Katherine Guo, EB5 Capital’s Business Development Manager, who will make the trip on behalf of the company. “We have a number of clients from Singapore who have trusted us with their EB-5 investment and I’m looking forward to sharing our track record of successful EB-5 projects with interested parties.”

The EB-5 program permits foreign nationals the opportunity to invest $500,000 in a new, job-creating project located in a high unemployment area. The investment opportunity must create at least 10 U.S. jobs. In exchange, the investor, their spouse, and unmarried children under the age of 21 can apply for residency, and eventually a U.S. green card.

EB5 Capital is a Washington, DC-based Regional Center that provides foreign investors with investment opportunities to obtain permanent residency through the United States’ EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. The firm has served nearly 1,400 families across its more than 25 real estate investments.

“The minimum investment amount is scheduled to nearly double later this year,” said Guo. “We encouraged anyone that has been considering an EB-5 investment to move ahead in earnest before the new program regulations take effect on November 21, 2019.”

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital is a leader in the EB-5 immigrant investor industry, raising over $680 million in foreign capital from investors in more than 60 countries for investment in job-creating real estate projects across the United States. EB5 Capital owns and operates six USCIS-authorized Regional Centers that serve 15 states and the District of Columbia. With a portfolio of 26 projects, EB5 Capital maintains a 100% project approval rate from the USCIS. For more information, visit http://www.eb5capital.com.

