Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / EB5 Capital Welcomes Federal Court Ruling Enjoining Unlawful USCIS Action

EB5 Capital Welcomes Federal Court Ruling Enjoining Unlawful USCIS Action

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Five regional center operators collectively praise the judge’s ruling, which signals that EB-5 is open for business nationwide

BETHESDA, Md., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The District Court for the Northern District of California, on Friday, June 24, issued a preliminary injunction in Behring Regional Center vs. Mayorkas et.al. The Court ordered in part that previously designated EB-5 regional centers “must presently be permitted to operate;” this order enjoins the government from implementing its action deauthorizing EB-5 regional centers. This decision clears the way for investors to file new immigration petitions (I-526) under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022.

Five leading EB-5 regional center operators – EB5 Capital, CanAm Enterprises, Civitas Capital Group, Golden Gate Global, and Pine State Regional Center – are gratified that the Court recognized the agency’s unlawful action and the significant harms resulting to all preexisting regional centers operating in good faith.

“We are particularly grateful that IIUSA, the industry trade association representing over 100 regional center members, was able to make such a compelling case to the Court in its briefing and at the second hearing on the matter as amicus curiae” said Lulu Gordon, General Counsel for EB5 Capital, speaking on behalf of the listed regional center operators.

“Judge Chhabria accepted IIUSA’s legal arguments and legal reasoning to extend nationwide relief to all regional centers and thereby reopen the EB-5 regional center program” said IIUSA counsel Ron Klasko.

The EB-5 Program has an overwhelmingly positive impact on the U.S. economy. Between 2008 and 2021, the EB-5 Program helped generate $37.4 billion in foreign direct investment to create and retain U.S. jobs for Americans at no cost to the taxpayer.

About EB5 Capital
EB5 Capital provides qualified investors from around the world with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects to obtain U.S. permanent residency, as well as private equity investments and secondary passports. For more information, follow EB5 Capital on LinkedIn and visit www.eb5capital.com.

Contact:
Katherine Willis, Manager, Marketing & Communications
media@eb5capital.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.