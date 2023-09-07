WASHINGTON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EB5 Capital, a private real estate investment firm and leader in the EB-5 investment industry, is thrilled to announce a significant achievement as investors in its Kensington Place of Redwood City (JF7) project have begun receiving I-829 approvals from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The I-829 approval is a pivotal milestone in the EB-5 immigration process. It is a testament to the fulfillment of stringent job creation requirements mandated by the EB-5 Program, thereby granting investors the opportunity to secure their US permanent residency.

EB5 Capital successfully raised $6.5 million for the development of Kensington Place of Redwood City (JF7), an assisted living residence facility specializing in memory care support, situated in the San Francisco Bay Area. The project generated 294 new jobs for the Redwood City community and serves as proof to the power of the EB-5 Program to create jobs and drive economic growth in the region.

This summer, EB5 Capital achieved another remarkable landmark with I-829 approvals granted to five additional projects in their portfolio. In addition to Kensington Place, EB5 Capital also received approvals across two boutique hotels – located in Los Angeles, California, and Portland, Oregon, and two projects in Washington DC – a Marriott branded hotel and a waterfront multifamily development. Altogether, these projects generated over 4,775 new jobs. These approvals further solidify EB5 Capital’s reputation for delivering successful and impactful projects across various locations and sectors.

“We are delighted that USCIS has approved five of our projects this summer,” said Juline Kaleyias, Vice President of Business Development at EB5 Capital. “Witnessing investors you have engaged with for years attain their immigration aspirations and objectives is truly rewarding.”

EB5 Capital remains dedicated to identifying and executing projects that not only meet the rigorous requirements of the EB-5 Program but also contribute meaningfully to local communities and economies. The successful I-829 approvals for the Kensington Place of Redwood City (JF7) project and other projects recently approved serve as evidence of EB5 Capital’s commitment to driving economic growth across the country.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised approximately one billion dollars of foreign capital across more than 35 EB-5 projects. Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 70 countries. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

