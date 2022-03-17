Eberl Deploys Matterport for Mobile with the New Axis Motorized Mount to Document Insurance Claims

Top 4 US-based adjusting firm grows customer base by 200 percent with Matterport digital twins

Eberl, a top 4 U.S.-based insurance adjusting company, has improved its total claims cycle time by 15 percent and increased new customer acquisition by 200 percent since adopting Matterport digital twins. Combining the Matterport Capture App with Matterport Axis allows the Eberl adjusters to create an accurate visual audit of the loss with the convenience of their smartphone while reducing their time spent in the field.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Eberl, a top 4 U.S.-based insurance adjusting company, has improved its total claims cycle time by 15 percent and increased new customer acquisition by 200 percent since adopting Matterport digital twins. Combining the Matterport Capture App with Matterport Axis allows the Eberl adjusters to create an accurate visual audit of the loss with the convenience of their smartphone while reducing their time spent in the field.

“With Matterport directly at their fingertips, our adjusters can easily access rich, visual data and precise measurements that reduce the need for return trips, reinspection requests, phone calls and follow-up emails,” said Chris Cowan, Vice President, Operational Strategy at Eberl. “Digital twins have helped our adjusters work smarter, and their agility enhances the experience of our clients and subsequent policyholders. When we outline the value of digital twins to new and existing insurance carriers, they are eager to engage and adopt, which has had a tremendous impact on the growth of our business.”

While in the field, Eberl adjusters use the Matterport Capture App with Matterport Axis, the new, hands-free motorized mount accessory that increases the speed and precision of creating a digital twin to document an insurance loss. Adjusters can add notes, review measurements, and collaborate remotely with insurance carriers, policy holders, contractors, and other stakeholders using the digital twin. As part of a Matterport Axis beta program, Eberl adjusters added the motorized mount to streamline complex claims where multiple captures were required. As a result, adjusters completed their assessments faster and with greater accuracy and consistency. Watch the video to learn how Eberl is leading the industry with Matterport digital twins here .

Equipped with the immersive Matterport digital twin, Eberl is able to supplement the claim file with dimensionally accurate ground truth to contextualize the claim story. Eberl can also share a copy of the digital twin with their insurance carriers to ensure the claim is settled fairly and policyholders can work more quickly to restore their lives after devastating events.

“With the insurance landscape being incredibly competitive, claims solutions providers like Eberl can differentiate themselves by diversifying their products and services to align with the needs of their carriers,” said Kimberly Burdi-Dumas, Global Director of Insurance at Matterport. “Insurance is one of the fastest-growing categories at Matterport and we are excited to see Eberl take part in the digital transformation of the insurance industry by integrating the Matterport platform into their everyday workflows and processes. Digitizing spaces on smartphones with Matterport Axis is a new offering the industry can use to quickly write proper insurance policies and accelerate claim resolution.”

Read the case study about Eberl’s use of Matterport here . Also, see how Matterport is used for Insurance and Restoration here .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2022 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Tim McDowd

Director, Communications

press@matterport.com

+1 (650) 273-6999

Investor Contact:

Soohwan Kim, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

ir@matterport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including the expected benefits of Matterport’s relationship with Eberl, Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.