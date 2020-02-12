Ebix Hosts Q4 Investor Call Monday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. ET

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced that the Company will report its 2019 fourth quarter results on Monday, March 2nd, 2020, and will host an investor conference call at 11:00 am ET on the same day to discuss the Company’s performance. The call is open to the public.
|Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Details:
|Call Date/Time:
|Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET
|Call Dial-In Toll Free:
|+1 (877) 837-3909
|International Dial-In:
|+1 (973) 409-9690
|Call ID:
|# 3334755
|Live Audio Webcast:
|https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3qwua3v
|Audio Replay URL:
|http://www.ebix.com/result_19_q4 after 2:00 p.m.
About Ebix
With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com
With a “Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebixcash.com
CONTACT:
Darren Joseph or Gautam Sharma
678 -281-2027 or [email protected]
David Collins or Chris Eddy
Catalyst Global – 212-924-9800 or [email protected]
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Ebix Hosts Q4 Investor Call Monday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. ET - February 12, 2020
- Interpublic Increases Common Stock Dividend for Eighth Consecutive Year - February 12, 2020
- CURE Pharmaceutical [OTCQB:CURR] Licenses Cannabis Extraction Patents to Vanguard Scientific - February 12, 2020