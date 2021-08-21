Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / EBS Long Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire (EBS) Before April 24, 2020? – Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation

EBS Long Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire (EBS) Before April 24, 2020? – Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (“Emergent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EBS) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Emergent from April 24, 2020 and April 16, 2021 (the “Class Period”).

According to the filed complaint: (i) Emergent’s Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (ii) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent’s facility led to a string of FDA citations; (iii) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements about Emergent’s ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

Then on, July 30, 2021, Emergent said it has received inquiries and subpoenas from many U.S. authorities related to its abilities to manufacture COVID-19 bulk drug substance.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Emergent, holding shares before April 24, 2020, you may have standing to hold Emergent harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Emergent, holding shares before April 24, 2020; you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]

[Click here to join this action

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.