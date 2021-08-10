Breaking News
eCARING™ ADDS TWO HOME HEALTH VETERANS TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Boston, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eCaring™, a full-service software platform specifically designed for the Home Care Industry, has added two industry veterans to its executive team.

Matt Barbee, formerly of BAYADA Home Health Care, has been named Chief Operating Officer. George Fehrenbach, a health care software development expert, has been named Chief Technology Officer.

“This is an incredibly exciting time of growth at eCaring, following our acquisition of HomeCare IT this summer, and we are thrilled that Matt and George have chosen to be a part of the team. They both bring a strong sense of leadership, problem solving and software savviness to support the eCaring team during our time of growth and innovation,” said Mike Trigilio, eCaring Chief Executive Officer.

eCaring, which offers a full spectrum of services to drive efficiencies and scale in-home care, helps home care agencies reduce time spent on operational tasks, increase time spent coordinating and providing care, and identify and reward top caregivers to increase retention and improve care while reducing the potential for unnecessary hospital admissions.

Barbee spent 13 years with BAYADA Home Health Care, one of the nation’s largest multi-specialty Home Health Care providers, as Director, Value-Based Care Delivery & Analytics. During his time at BAYADA, he gained a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience working with both the Medicaid and Private Pay side of home care in more than 20 states. Most notably, Barbee led the development and deployment of BAYADA’s Value-Based Care strategy for Medicaid Personal Care, which created an immediate improvement in patient outcomes and a reduction in the total cost of care for payor partners. Barbee received his Bachelor’s in Health Care Management from Slippery Rock University of PA and received his MBA from Penn State.

Fehrenbach has an extensive background in software development, particularly focused on healthcare. He began his professional career as an actuary for numerous health care companies across the nation and later joined GeoAccess in software development for the healthcare industry. Most recently, Fehrenbach was a consultant to private equity firms for Strategic Projects Group (SPG), leading enterprise application implementations and custom application development for carve-out acquisitions. Fehrenbach has a Bachelor’s in Mathematics from St. John’s University in Collegeville, MN.

