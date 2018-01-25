ECB hits out at Washington for talking down the dollar

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi took a swipe at Washington on Thursday for talking down the dollar, a move he said threatened a decades-old pact not to target the currency and might force his bank to change its own policy.
