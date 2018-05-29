Breaking News
Ecclesiastical Insurance issues white paper to assist organizations mitigate cyber risk

TORONTO, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Specialist insurer Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc has released a new white paper entitled Cyber Risk Management specifically to assist organizations defend against digital risk.

Increasing use of digital platforms has opened a plethora of business and networking opportunities for organizations, but also exposes them to the risk of cyber-attack — attacks which are increasing in frequency, ingenuity, and severity. According to a 2017 report from Symantec Security Response, 1 in 131 email messages contain malware. Organizations are embracing technology and social media to interact with beneficiaries, customers, suppliers, donors, and the public, but these modern benefits come with modern threats in this rapidly evolving and uncharted landscape. After several years of high profile cyber attacks on larger corporations, cyber attackers are trending toward targeting smaller organizations that may have a lower level of cyber security in place.

Ecclesiastical’s white paper provides information on the wide range of cyber threats: from malware and denial of service to phishing, password attacks, and human error and offers a wealth of practical advice for organizations on mitigating these risks, including guidance on protecting against data breaches. The Personal Information Protections and Electronics Documents Act (PIPEDA) and the Digital Privacy Act (being introduced toward the end of this year) will ensure that an organization’s cyber security will not only be a “best practice” but will also be the law.

The Cyber Risk Management white paper is available on www.ecclesiastical.ca for registered customers and brokers, or by contacting Colin Robertson, VP Operations and Risk Control at [email protected]

About Ecclesiastical Insurance

Founded in the UK in1887 and with offices in Canada since 1972, Ecclesiastical Insurance is a specialist insurance provider. Working closely with the national independent broker network, Ecclesiastical provides customized insurance solutions and services to faith organizations, retirement communities, education facilities, arts and culture institutions, funeral service providers, and registered charities and non-profit groups

Contact

Colin Robertson
Vice President, Operations and Risk Control, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc
1-416-484-3984 | [email protected] | www.ecclesiastical.ca

