KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (Nasdaq:ECDA) (“ECD” or the “Company”), the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types and Ford Mustangs announced today that management is participating in the Sidoti Microcap Conference on June 12 and 13, 2024. On behalf of the company, CEO, Scott Wallace and Chairman, Ben Piggott will deliver a company presentation at 9:15 AM EST on June 12 and host one-on-one meetings.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at ECDA WEBCAST LINK.

The webcast of ECD Auto Design’s presentation will also be available on the company’s website under the Calendar Events header.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, the Jaguar E-Type and we have recently added the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

Investor Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

+1 561 489 5315

SOURCE: ECD Automotive Design