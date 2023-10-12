Explore the growing ECG devices market driven by healthcare advancements, technology innovations, and rising health awareness

New York, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2022, the global revenue generated by the Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices Market reached approximately US$ 5.6 billion. Projections indicate that the market will experience a steady growth rate of 7.4%, with an estimated valuation of around US$ 12.15 billion by the conclusion of 2033.

According to the analysis conducted by Persistence Market Research, ECG Resting Systems held a substantial market share of about 55.4% within the global market during 2022. Overall, ECG devices accounted for a significant portion, contributing around 69.1% of the revenue share within the broader cardiac monitoring devices market, which was valued at approximately US$ 8.1 billion in 2022.

ECG devices play a crucial role in the early diagnosis of various cardiac diseases. Devices such as wearable Holter monitors and handheld ECG devices are primarily used to monitor heart rhythm. The increasing prevalence of cardiac arrest and growing awareness regarding the importance of early heart disease diagnosis are expected to drive the growth of the ECG devices market during the forecast period.

The primary driver behind this market’s growth is the global increase in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). CVDs rank among the top causes of mortality and represent a widespread health concern. Moreover, patient monitoring devices like ECG devices have gained popularity due to their user-friendliness and quick results in detecting CVDs. To mitigate the risks associated with heart disease, ECG tests are performed on individuals at risk, leading to a significant number of patients with cardiovascular diseases. Consequently, this large patient base is expected to propel the global ECG devices market in the forecast period.

By the end of 2033, the Asia Pacific ECG devices market is projected to dominate, surpassing other regions in terms of market share. Factors contributing to this dominance include the emergence of numerous ECG device manufacturers in the region, the substantial population in countries like India and China, the prevalence of an aging population, and the enhancement of healthcare facilities, all of which are expected to drive the ECG device market in this region.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 5.96 billion Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 12.15 billion Growth Rate – CAGR 7.4% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 178 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, By End Use Industry, By Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered GE Healthcare, Koninkliijke Philips N.V, Welch Allyn (Hill-rom company, Inc.), Schiller AG, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mortara Instrument, Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc, ACS Diagnostics, Medicomp Inc., Hemodynamics Company LLC, Midmark Corporation, Scottcare, BPL Medical, Contec, RMS, BTL Corporate, EDAN Instruments, Inc., EDAN Instruments, Inc., Viatom Technology Co., Ltd

Market Drivers

Aging Population : As the global population continues to age, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the demand for ECG devices for diagnosis and monitoring are expected to increase.

: As the global population continues to age, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the demand for ECG devices for diagnosis and monitoring are expected to increase. Rising Healthcare Expenditure : Increased healthcare spending and investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets, can stimulate the adoption of advanced ECG devices.

: Increased healthcare spending and investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets, can stimulate the adoption of advanced ECG devices. Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring : The growing adoption of telemedicine and the need for remote patient monitoring, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, have boosted the demand for ECG devices that can transmit data over the internet.

: The growing adoption of telemedicine and the need for remote patient monitoring, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, have boosted the demand for ECG devices that can transmit data over the internet. Personalized Medicine : The trend towards personalized medicine can lead to the development of ECG devices that provide tailored diagnostic and treatment solutions.

: The trend towards personalized medicine can lead to the development of ECG devices that provide tailored diagnostic and treatment solutions. Research and Development : Ongoing research and development efforts to improve the accuracy and usability of ECG devices can contribute to market growth.

: Ongoing research and development efforts to improve the accuracy and usability of ECG devices can contribute to market growth. Market Competition: The presence of multiple companies in the ECG device industry can drive innovation and price competition, making ECG devices more accessible.

Market Challenges

The ECG (Electrocardiogram) devices market faces several challenges, some of which have persisted for years, while others may be evolving with changing technological, regulatory, and market conditions. Here are some of the key challenges in the ECG devices market:

Technological Advances : While technological advancements can be a driver for the market, they also pose challenges. Manufacturers must continuously invest in research and development to stay competitive and incorporate new features and capabilities into their devices. Keeping up with these advancements can be a financial and operational challenge.

: While technological advancements can be a driver for the market, they also pose challenges. Manufacturers must continuously invest in research and development to stay competitive and incorporate new features and capabilities into their devices. Keeping up with these advancements can be a financial and operational challenge. Data Security and Privacy : With the increased use of telemedicine and remote monitoring, data security and privacy concerns have become more pronounced. ECG data contains sensitive health information, and protecting it from unauthorized access and breaches is a significant challenge.

: With the increased use of telemedicine and remote monitoring, data security and privacy concerns have become more pronounced. ECG data contains sensitive health information, and protecting it from unauthorized access and breaches is a significant challenge. Interoperability : ECG devices should seamlessly integrate with other healthcare systems, including electronic health records (EHRs). Achieving interoperability can be challenging due to differing standards and systems used in healthcare.

: ECG devices should seamlessly integrate with other healthcare systems, including electronic health records (EHRs). Achieving interoperability can be challenging due to differing standards and systems used in healthcare. Cost and Reimbursement : ECG devices can be expensive, and reimbursement rates for ECG procedures can vary. Healthcare providers and patients may be hesitant to invest in these devices if the costs are not covered adequately by insurance or healthcare systems.

: ECG devices can be expensive, and reimbursement rates for ECG procedures can vary. Healthcare providers and patients may be hesitant to invest in these devices if the costs are not covered adequately by insurance or healthcare systems. Device Accuracy and Reliability : ECG devices must provide accurate and reliable results for effective patient care. Ensuring the accuracy and reliability of these devices can be challenging, especially in low-resource settings.

: ECG devices must provide accurate and reliable results for effective patient care. Ensuring the accuracy and reliability of these devices can be challenging, especially in low-resource settings. Maintenance and Servicing : Maintaining and servicing ECG devices to ensure they remain accurate and functional can be a logistical and cost challenge, particularly in larger healthcare systems.

: Maintaining and servicing ECG devices to ensure they remain accurate and functional can be a logistical and cost challenge, particularly in larger healthcare systems. Global Economic Factors: Economic conditions, such as recessions or economic downturns, can influence healthcare budgets and spending on ECG devices.

Developments in the ECG Devices Market:

Wearable ECG Devices : There has been a growing trend toward wearable ECG devices, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, that can continuously monitor heart activity and provide real-time data to users and healthcare professionals.

: There has been a growing trend toward wearable ECG devices, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, that can continuously monitor heart activity and provide real-time data to users and healthcare professionals. Telemedicine Integration : ECG devices have become more integrated with telemedicine platforms, allowing for remote monitoring and consultations with healthcare providers.

: ECG devices have become more integrated with telemedicine platforms, allowing for remote monitoring and consultations with healthcare providers. AI and Machine Learning : AI and machine learning technologies are being integrated into ECG analysis software, enabling more accurate and efficient interpretation of ECG data.

: AI and machine learning technologies are being integrated into ECG analysis software, enabling more accurate and efficient interpretation of ECG data. Portable and Handheld Devices: The market has seen the development of more portable and handheld ECG devices that are user-friendly and suitable for point-of-care diagnostics.

Company Mergers and Acquisitions

Philips : Philips, a major player in the healthcare technology industry, has made several acquisitions in the ECG and monitoring space. Notably, they acquired BioTelemetry, a remote cardiac monitoring company, in 2020.

: Philips, a major player in the healthcare technology industry, has made several acquisitions in the ECG and monitoring space. Notably, they acquired BioTelemetry, a remote cardiac monitoring company, in 2020. GE Healthcare : GE Healthcare has been involved in the ECG market for many years. They have made acquisitions in the past to enhance their ECG and monitoring capabilities.

: GE Healthcare has been involved in the ECG market for many years. They have made acquisitions in the past to enhance their ECG and monitoring capabilities. Siemens Healthineers : Siemens Healthineers has been active in the acquisition of medical device companies, which could include ECG-related technologies and companies.

: Siemens Healthineers has been active in the acquisition of medical device companies, which could include ECG-related technologies and companies. Welch Allyn : Welch Allyn, a subsidiary of Hillrom, has been involved in the development and acquisition of ECG and patient monitoring technologies.

: Welch Allyn, a subsidiary of Hillrom, has been involved in the development and acquisition of ECG and patient monitoring technologies. BioTelemetry: In addition to being acquired by Philips, BioTelemetry, previously known as CardioNet, has itself acquired several companies in the remote cardiac monitoring sector.

