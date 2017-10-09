Breaking News
Echo Global Logistics Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2017

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced today that it will release third quarter 2017 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on October 25, 2017 to discuss results. 

To participate: Please call 877-303-6235 (toll free) or 631-291-4837 (toll) and reference “Echo Global Logistics” and the ID 98027625.

To listen to the webcast: A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Echo website, http://ir.echo.com, for one year following the call.

To listen to an audio replay: Please call 855-859-2056 (toll free) or 404-537-3406 (toll) and enter conference ID 98027625. The audio replay will be available through November 1, 2017.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 40,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Kyle Sauers
Chief Financial Officer
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-7695

Zach Jecklin
VP of Strategy
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
