NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of EchoStar Corporation (“EchoStar” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SATS). Investors who purchased EchoStar securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sats.

The investigation concerns whether the EchoStar board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process prior to the agreement, and whether the Dish merger is fair for EchoStar shareholders.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased EchoStar securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sats.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

