Home / Top News / Eclipse Gaming Will Introduce Exciting New Game Concepts and Innovations at the 2019 Northwest Indian Gaming Conference and Expo

DULUTH, Ga., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eclipse Gaming (Eclipse), a leading provider of innovative games and systems to the global gaming industry, will demonstrate its commitment to Indian Gaming as it showcases a portfolio of new game concepts that engage players and deliver results for casino operators at the 2019 Northwest Indian Gaming Conference and Expo June 17-19 at Tulalip Casino Resort.

“The NW Indian Gaming Conference provides a tremendous opportunity to connect with our customers in a relaxed setting,” said Tim Minard, Chief Executive Officer of Eclipse Gaming.  “Washington is a strategic market for Eclipse, and with the recent additions to our management team and product development group, we are well positioned to help drive our customer’s success.  We look forward to demonstrating our ongoing commitment to this market as we present our latest innovations and our product roadmap for the future.”

During the event, Eclipse will showcase its new, high performing content for Class II and Appendix X2 on the Saros™ platform, including: 

  • Roaring Tiger Fortune™, a mesmerizing Asian-themed game which offers 243 ways to win, an intriguing pick game and a Multi-level Win™ with four jackpots.  With its unique re-spin feature, Roaring Tiger Fortune and its sister theme Dragon Fire Fortune™ deliver thrills for the player and results for the casino.
     
  • Two new games in Eclipse’s 10X Wild Multiplier series:  Super Slots of Cash – Bull Booster™ and Super Slots of Cash – ReSpin™.  Each entertaining theme let’s players supercharge their winnings by adding a unique re-spin feature to the game – with no additional wager required – that retriggers the third reel following a close call for a second chance to win!
     
  • Compelling new games including Lightning Power Surge™, Extreme Fire™ and Raging Bull Fury™.  Dynamic graphics, progressive jackpots and Free Spin Overloads™ keep players on the edge of their seats.

To experience how Eclipse’s newest innovations will make a memorable impression with players, visit Eclipse Gaming’s booth #500 during the Northwest Indian Gaming Conference, or visit www.eclipsegamingsystems.com and join Eclipse Gaming on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Eclipse Gaming
Eclipse Gaming is a leading supplier of innovative games and systems for the global gaming industry. The company operates primarily in the Native American gaming markets in the U.S., as well as select commercial and international jurisdictions. Eclipse Gaming designs, manufactures and markets top performing games, local, mystery and multi-level progressives, and slot management systems.   For more information, visit www.eclipsegamingsystems.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c85808b3-a0af-486d-b95f-8052c8ca639a

