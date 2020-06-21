Breaking News
ECO-CONSCIOUS LUXURY BRAND, VIKKI JONES LAUNCHES NEW LINE

The line, aimed at a new generation of professionals, promises functionality and fashion without sacrificing quality. Made of vegan leather, Vikki Jones represents the next wave of work-ready bags.

Los Angeles , June 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Los Angeles County, Calif. June 19, 2020— Vikki Jones, an e-commerce platform devoted to the working professional, is excited to announce their new line of vegan, eco-friendly, and fashion-forward totes.

Designed with the conscious, fashionable professional in mind, each bag features designated smart-device spaces, ample room for stationery supplies, and plenty of pockets, making transitions from the cafe workday to evenings out seamless.

Businessmen and women everywhere can understand that need— it’s what launched Vikki Jones’s vision.

“It is a struggle to put things back in their place in an orderly manner when pressed for time, but when it amounts to wasted time and missed opportunities, that is unacceptable,” says Vikki Jones, founder of Vikki Jones and VMH Publishing.

After being presented with a rare opportunity to participate in the Obama Administration’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit, Jones got on the road. Speaking about the chance to attend a global summit on entrepreneurship, something Jones knows well, she remarked that “… [it] was shocking; I truly felt like I had made it.”

But being a professional on the move presented a new problem: storage. Plenty of options existed in the market, aimed at professionals and freelancers, but none were both efficient and attractive. Struggling to stay mobile and still work, Jones says, that “it was at that moment I decided I was going to do something about it.”

In response, she created Vikki Jones, a rare intersection of effective bags aimed at professionals everywhere, crippled by hectic schedules, and fashion-forward, socially conscious designs.

Her totes emphasize the most important tenet of fashion: creation without cruelty. The bags are made from 100% vegan leather, meaning that no animals were harmed for their design. It’s a rare qualification in a market dominated by “genuine” leather… and a smart one— the fashion industry is ready to move on from unethical material.

The totes feature modern and classic designs,  Vikki Jones Essentials Luxury Edition for women, and appealing hardware, making them valuable additions to any wardrobe.

Their versatility, though, is what makes them special. It’s a rare skill for a bag, designed with work in mind, to look equally as good on a plane as at a dinner date. Jones’s goal, “to create a bag that not only fit with my personal style but possessed the functionality I needed in order to conduct business on the move”, was fully realized with Vikki Jones Essentials.

Each bag is made for easy access, allowing the rushed executive to grab for a pen, piece of gum, or phone without having to sift through a mess, while still being secure and safe. This feature makes the Vikki Jones line perfect for the persistent traveler.

“You never know where an opportunity might lead and you must put yourself in the best position to receive it,” says Jones, summarizing the value of a well-designed, attractive bag in an age that values work ethic and aesthetics above all else.

About Vikki Jones— Vikki Jones, located at www.vikkijones.com, represents the newest wave of fashion aimed at freelancers and remote workers that aren’t interested in being confined to the limits of a home office.

Born from the genius of Vikki Jones, a three-time award-winning multimedia publisher, book writing coach, and public speaker with over a decade of experience in media and publishing, her newest venture represents the limitless potential of dedicated entrepreneurship.

News for Vikki Jones

CONTACT: PRAD Publicity [email protected]

