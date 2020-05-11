Eco-friendly food packaging market to witness significant gains at 7.4% growth rate over 2019-2026

The research report on ‘eco-friendly food packaging market’ offers a comprehensive understanding of the drivers and factors that are estimated to drive the overall market size over the span of 2019-2026.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global eco-friendly food packaging market held a valuation of approximately USD 162.66 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 268.11 billion by 2026 with poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 per cent through 2026. Increasing demand for confectionary and on-the go foods coupled with rising environmental concerns and government regulations are expected to drive the adoption of eco-friendly food packaging over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The market study also tracks accolades of the market rivals, their individual shares in the market, and strategic initiatives for establishing proper hold in the overall industry. The report highlights information that may be beneficial for various large, medium, and small scale enterprises, venture capitalists, investment bankers, investors, key consulting companies and advisors, and also Value-Added Resellers.

Eco-friendly packaging are considered to be environmentally-friendly packaging made of recycled materials and are deemed to be safe and sustainable for both the individuals and the environment. Some of the fundamental benefits offered by these packaging includes drop in environmental wastes owing to increase in pollution and alarming environmental concerns, preservation of food quality and safety, and reduction in food waste and food borne diseases.

Geographical insights

The worldwide eco-friendly food packaging industry is diversified into vivid geographies including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America has been touted to lead this regional belt owing to the mounting cognizance amongst the people and robust presence of top notch industry players. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region has also been known to hold major prominence in the overall eco-friendly food packaging industry over the mentioned timeframe, given the rising economic affluence, increasing governmental intervention and huge packaged food manufacturing base. Additionally, China is anticipated to become one of the largest packaged food markets across the APAC region and also the world.

According to China Food Industry Association’s internal Food Industry Summary report 2018, the food processing industry accounted for USD 1.47 trillion in 2017 depicting an increment of 6.3 per cent over its value from the previous year. The growth is mainly ascribed to the gradual shift of consumers from eating full to eating well mentality in middle-class population. Besides, the Chinese packaged food market registered a remuneration of USD 202 billion in 2013 and was then projected to record a business share of USD 347 billion in 2018. However, the lack of awareness amongst the population would impede the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The worldwide eco-friendly food packaging market is fragmented on the basis of material, type, applications, technique, regions, and competitive landscape:

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Material Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Recycled Content Packaging

Degradable Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Applications Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Food

Beverages

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Techniques Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Active packaging

Molded packaging

Alternate fiber packaging

Multipurpose packaging

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Amcor plc (Australia)

Mondi plc (Austria)

Sealed Air Corporation (US)

Ball Corporation (US)

Tetra Pak (Sweden)

Crown Holdings Inc. (US)

BASF SE (Germanys)

Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)

Westrock (US)

The Smurfit Kappa Group plc (Ireland)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Dynamics

3.1. Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market, by Material

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market by Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Materail 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Paper & Paperboard

5.4.2. Plastic

5.4.3. Metal

5.4.4. Glass

Chapter 6. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Food

6.4.2. Beverages

Chapter 7. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market, by Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Recycled Content Packaging

7.4.2. Degradable Packaging

7.4.3. Reusable Packaging

Chapter 8. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market, by Technique

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market by Technique, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technique 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Active packaging

8.4.2. Molded packaging

8.4.3. Alternate fiber packaging

8.4.4. Multipurpose packaging

Chapter 9. Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

