Ecoark Invited to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Virtual Investment Conference

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) (OTC: ZEST), today announced that the Company will be participating at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Virtual Investment Conference, to be held virtually on September 14-16, 2020. The Company will present on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Ecoark’s website at https://www.ecoarkusa.com/ .

About Ecoark Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Ecoark is a diversified holding company. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries: Zest Labs, Inc. (“Zest Labs”), Banner Midstream Corp (“Banner Midstream”) and Trend Discovery Holdings (“Trend Discovery”). Zest Labs, offers the Zest Fresh™ solution, a breakthrough approach to quality management of fresh food, is specifically designed to help substantially reduce the $161 billion amount of food loss the U.S. experiences each year. Banner Midstream is engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 20,000 cumulative acres of active mineral leases in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Banner Midstream also provides transportation and logistics services and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors. Trend Discovery invests in a select number of early stage startups each year as part of the fund’s Venture Capital strategy; we are open-minded investors with a founder-first mentality. Trend Discovery LP has an audited track record of uncorrelated outperformance of the S&P 500 since inception.

Investor Relations:

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

[email protected]