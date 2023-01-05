Featured Image for Ecobot, Inc. Featured Image for Ecobot, Inc.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Construction software startup Ecobot today announced highlights from 2022, closing out the year with victories at the Venture 15 Awards in Asheville and the addition of new team members. The new hires join the company on the heels of Ecobot’s achievement as the Best Startup to Work For, and as one of the 15 fastest-growing startups in the region. December’s wins represent a strong finish to a year characterized by notable expansions to the Ecobot platform alongside steadily growing usage and an increasing customer base.

Highlights from 2022 include:

Awards: The Venture 15 Awards, presented by Venture Asheville, recognize the 15 fastest-growing startups and honor the people and organizations driving a thriving startup community in Asheville. The 15 fastest-growing companies are ranked by CAGR while Best Startup to Work For is awarded based on employee nominations.

Earlier this year, Ecobot won the AgTech/CleanTech Award at the 2022 NC TECH Awards, following recognition as a Top 10 Startup in the Carolinas at NEXT Upstate’s 7th Annual Venture Summit. G2 also recognized the platform for high performance in the categories ‘Mobile Forms Automation’, ‘Jobsite Management’, and ‘Construction Management,’ with an additional ‘Easiest to do Business With’ badge in each.

Team Growth: Ecobot is excited to welcome new hires to bolster efforts by the Sales, Business Development, and Marketing teams. “We are fortunate to have top-tier talent right here in Asheville,” said Lee Lance, Ecobot co-founder and CEO. “We’re poised for some game-changing releases in 2023, and we have an incredible team to drive our expansion as a platform and as a company.” Earlier this year, the company added new members to the Sales and Customer Success teams.

Partnerships: Ecobot became an Esri Silver Partner, after graduating from the Startup Program. The company also partnered with Leica, a Hexagon company, along with other premier GNSS providers to expand integrations.

New Features: Ecobot’s major platform update included new mitigation banking tools, as well as a new interface for Ecobot Manager (the Amazon AWS cloud-based web browser component) with additional project management and collaboration tools to further optimize environmental assessment and permitting workflows. Field users employing Ecobot Collector for mobile data collection can sync data for teammates to review and QA as soon as data collection is completed.

Usage Growth: Ecobot users have generated over 80,000 environmental reports across nearly 9,000 projects since launch in 2018, with the total number of reports doubling in 2022 alone.



Ecobot is a cloud-based platform that supports efficiency throughout the construction lifecycle by optimizing data collection and management for environmental permits and enables customers to utilize data in a variety of contexts. Ecobot helps customers deliver data consistency across a distributed workforce and enables them to leverage field data for improvements to the construction lifecycle. See how Ecobot can transform your pre-construction permitting workflow at ecobot.com.

